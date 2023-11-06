Anthony Patterson's defense team seeks to delay his child sex crimes trial, remove judge

FORT WORTH — Jury selection was set to resume Monday morning for Anthony Ryan Patterson’s trial, but the former Wichita Falls business leader's defense team who is accused of child sex crimes and child trafficking is making a big push to delay his trial.

Patterson’s lawyers are pointing to a back injury suffered by lead defense attorney Toby Shook of Dallas as grounds for delay, contending he is crucial to Patterson’s defense.

At least two other defense attorneys have made it clear they would rather to walk away from the case than go forward without Shook.

The defense team called 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy’s impartiality into question and asked an administrative judge to recuse her from the case in a motion that’s among several filed in the case recently.

In a phone call Friday during a discussion about continuing the trial, Kennedy told a defense lawyer and prosecutors the case would go forward on Monday “with or without Mr. Shook,” defense documents filed at midnight Sunday show. The judge believes the law gives her “wide discretion to move forward with associate attorneys.”

The other defense attorneys contend they were brought on board for specialized purposes while only Shook — with his 30 binders of material — is well-versed in the entire case.

But he needs at least two weeks for recovery, and then his doctor will determine if he can go back to court or needs surgery, according to a defense motion.

Shook is in “persistent and excruciating pain,” can’t think clearly for long because of medications and barely slept the last several days, according to defense filings. He is in no shape to function as lead counsel starting Monday.

The motion to recuse Kennedy includes an affidavit from Patterson saying he only wants Shook to be his lead counsel.

In an order filed Friday, Kennedy granted a defense motion to seal a request to delay the trial, making it unavailable publicly.

On Monday, at least two of the four defense lawyers, Chuck Smith of Wichita Falls and Michael Mowla of Dallas, filed motions to withdraw from the case.

The other three defense attorneys besides Shook contend they are on the team for limited purposes.

Smith was hired to deal with local issues in Wichita Falls. Mowla specializes in appeals, and Kim Laseter of McKinney came on board to assist with evidence related to Child Protective Services and outcry issues because she was a child-abuse prosecutor in Denton County.

Patterson is accused of child sexual abuse and child trafficking in connection with incidents in late 2017 allegedly involving two girls, 8 and 10, whose relative brought them from Vernon to him in Wichita Falls for sexual purposes, according to allegations in court documents.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of any of the first-degree felonies against him.

On Monday morning, potential jurors waited listlessly outside of the Central Jury Room at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice System. Apparently defense motions had delayed the proceedings involving them.

Neither side has yet to begin questioning potential jurors, according to defense filings.

Jury selection began Oct. 30, but the morning of Oct. 31, possible jurors were sent home because the proceedings were delayed because of Shook’s back issue.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Anthony Patterson's defense seeks to delay his trial