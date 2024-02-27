Anthony Piagentini trial day 1: Attorneys read opening statements
Clark aired his contract grievances and reportedly has a new deal.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Judge Scott McAffee to allow cell phone records to be used in his decision of whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case.
My stomach is still in knots from the Intuitive Machines landing livestream. Intuitive Machines' first lander, called Odysseus, softly touched down on the south pole region of the moon around 5:23 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, bringing to a close an eight-day journey and years of hard work. There was a brief period after landing when mission controllers waited to reestablish communications with the spacecraft.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
Varo Bank offers a few no-fee account options with no minimum deposit or minimum balance requirements.
BLKFAM is a free, ad-supported, Black-focused family streaming service launching today to give Black Americans access to more than 1,000 hours of new kid-friendly animation titles, as well as content for the entire family, including sitcoms and reality shows, fitness and wellness series, news, music-driven content and more. Whoopi Goldberg is an equity investor in BLKFAM and will also be the creative director. BLKFAM considers its platform the first and only Black-owned and Black-focused family streaming service.
Almost 17 million LoanDepot customers had sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, stolen in a January ransomware attack, the company has confirmed. The loan and mortgage giant company said in a data breach notice filed with Maine's attorney general's office that the stolen LoanDepot customer data includes names, dates of birth, email and postal addresses, financial account numbers, and phone numbers. The stolen data also includes Social Security numbers, which LoanDepot collected from customers.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
