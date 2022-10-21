Anthony Rapp Releases Statement After Kevin Spacey Verdict

anthony rapp

Anthony Rapp has courageously spoken out after a jury found that he did not prove his allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was just 14.

His lawyer, Richard Steigman, first spoke out about the verdict outside the Manhattan courtroom. “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.”

Rapp himself later released a statement on Twitter.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service,” he began.

“Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence,” Rapp continued. “I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”

Yesterday a jury sided with Spacey when it determined that Rapp did not prove his allegations that Spacey sexually abused him in 1986.

Back in 2017, Rapp came forward with allegations that when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, the older actor made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

According to court documents, Rapp claimed that Spacey “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.”

At the time, Spacey released a statement saying that he didn’t remember the encounter, “but if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

However, at the trial, Spacey emphasized that he was sure the encounter never happened, using the fact that he lived in a studio apartment at the time as evidence. He also claimed, “I knew I wouldn’t have any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew.”

While this is one victory for Spacey, he still has accusations from over 30 other men against him, many of whom have said they were underage when Spacey assaulted them.

Next up, Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” from three men in London. The men allege that Spacey committed the offenses from 2005-2013 when he was working at the Old Vic Theatre. Spacey has pleaded not guilty.

