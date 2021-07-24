Anthony 'Red' Davis taken into custody in Gallia County

Jul. 24—OHIO VALLEY — A Salem Center man wanted on multiple warrants who had led law enforcement on a pursuit earlier this week was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Gallia County.

In a joint news release between the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff's Offices, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood stated that "In the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, Anthony 'Red' Davis, age 33, of Salem Center, was captured and taken into custody in Gallia County."

"This was a multi-agency operation that involved deputies from both Gallia and Meigs Counties and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. I told Red that we would be coming for him and this morning, we made good on that promise," stated Sheriff Wood.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin joined Sheriff Wood in his sentiments of the efforts that all the agencies committed to apprehending Davis.

Davis was wanted in both Meigs and Athens Counties on warrants and had been on the run from authorities for the past several weeks, according to the news release.

"Davis will now face the justice system to answer for his crimes," stated the release.

Alleged narcotics and a firearm were also seized during the operation. Additional charges in Gallia County are pending with consultation of Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

Sheriff Wood would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Athens County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Gallia County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their efforts and resources in capturing Davis.