Anthony Richardson’s 13-Year-Old Brother Goes Viral For Having Deep Voice And Neck Tattoo

Congratulations to Anthony Richardson! The 20-year-old quarterback is joining the Indianapolis Colts as he was the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Shortly after the official announcement, Richardson and his younger brother Corey went viral after a few memorable moments.

Richardson was surprised by a congratulatory video from his 13-year-old brother that brought him to tears.

“Dear Anthony, I just want to take this moment to express how incredibly proud I am of you. You have accomplished so much and have shown so much determination throughout your life. Your hard work and dedication has paid off in so many ways, and it is truly inspiring to see the person you have become — whether it is your academic achievements, your athletic achievements or your personal growth,” Corey said.

“You have constantly pushed yourself to be the best you can be. I am honored to have a brother like you, and I am grateful for the examples you have set for me and others. Keep up the great work, and know that I’m always here to support you on all your future adventures. I love you, bro,” he added.

Anthony Richardson's little brother sent a message of support after he was drafted to the @Colts. And big brother gave some advice right back. 💙 #NFLDraft@GVOaant | @surface pic.twitter.com/cGoBTQIWkk — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Richardson had to take a moment to collect his thoughts upon hearing the message.

“Dang, man. I appreciate that lil bro. There’s love for him,” he answered.

“Goodness gracious man, trying to get all the tears out of me. That’s my guy right there. You helped me get to this point. Just being my little brother, you pushed me to be the best. I love you, I appreciate you. Your time coming soon; I love you,” Richardson added.

He then proceeded to give his brother some advice as he is gearing up to now be in the public eye.

“For one, don’t try to be like me but better than me. A lot of people are going to hate on you because you’re my brother but that don’t mean nothing. You’re going to be your own man; you’re going to be great,” the quarterback said.

“Don’t listen to critics — just grind hard, perfect your craft and just be the best version of yourself and never change, never change, man. Keep being you,” he added.

Not only were fans moved by Corey’s kind words, but he also went viral for his appearance on the carpet. The brothers were interviewed on NFL Network and didn’t go unnoticed.

“This is very special to me,” Corey said when asked about his brother being drafted in the NFL.

“Especially because I look up to him as much, and I’ve always wanted to be like him.”

It's been over 24 hours and I still can't get over Anthony Richardson's 13-year-old brother's voice pic.twitter.com/ceMQYI1Tht — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 28, 2023

The brothers wore similar outfits — gray suits layered over turtlenecks and a silver chain. Fans immediately pointed out Corey’s neck tattoo and low voice.

It looks like these two are already fan favorites.