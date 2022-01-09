Anthony Robinson: ‘Shopping cart killer’ may be responsible for five murders, Virginia police say

Anthony Eugene Robinson would meet his victims at motels before transporting their bodies in shopping carts (Fairfax County Police)

A man nicknamed the “shopping cart killer” could be behind three other murders, police in Virginia have said.

Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, was named by police on Friday as a suspect in the deaths of two women, Cheyenne Brown, 29, and Stephanie Harrison, 48.

Authorities also identified a fifth woman, Sonya Champ, as a possible victim of Mr Robinson.

“This is based on digital evidence that puts him in the same vicinity around the time of the victim’s disappearance,” said Fairfax County police major Ed O’Carroll at a news briefing.

Police say he approached women on dating websites and would meet his victims at motels before transporting their bodies in shopping carts.

“He transported the bodies of these women in a shopping cart,” Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis to reporters. “We believe he transported at least one of our Fairfax County victims in a shopping cart as well.”

Mr Robinson has already been charged in connection with the murders of two other women, Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and Tonita Laurice Smith, 39.

Their bodies were found in a commercial area of Harrisonburg, Virginia, on 23 November, as ABC7 News reported.

Brown and Harrison were meanwhile found in a container near the Moon Inn hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, in December – roughly 155 miles northeast of Harrisonburg.

Champ was found in Washington DC, no far from Alexandria, in September.

Mr Robinson is currently being held at the Rockingham County Adult Detention Centre, according to ABC7 News, and further murder charges are expected.

Police also said there could be further victims.

The Independent has approached an attorney of Mr Robinson for comment.