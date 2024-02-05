Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Trump’s Financial Future: ‘Avalanche About To Hit’

Anthony Scaramucci suspects Donald Trump will start feeling the pinch in 2024 as he faces a verdict in his civil fraud trial and mounting legal bills.

Last month, a New York jury ordered the former president to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll in the defamation case she brought against him.

The judge overseeing his fraud case, in which New York’s attorney general is seeking $370 million in damages, is also poised to hand down a verdict in the coming weeks.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier who served briefly as Trump’s White House press secretary in 2017, said his former boss may be able to put up the money for the Carroll damages, but “if he gets hit with another 370 or so million, I think he is going to be forced to liquidate assets or expand the balance sheet in terms of taking loans on his assets.”

He noted that Trump will soon have to pay tens of millions, perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees as he battles four criminal indictments.

“And so there’s an avalanche about to hit him on the financial side,” Scaramucci said, noting that the Republican National Committee is also dealing with cash flow problems.

“They’re looking for loans themselves,” he added. “The big donors don’t want to support Donald Trump or be anywhere near him. And so I think there’s a cataclysm coming in the second half of 2024.”

Watch his analysis below on MSNBC.

