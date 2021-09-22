Anthony sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2018 shooting

Sep. 22—An Owensboro man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a stranger at an Owensboro motel in 2018 was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Daviess Circuit Court.

Travon E. Anthony, 33, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive pleaded guilty to murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and intimidating a witness in the Sept. 10, 2018, death of Todd J. Raley, 52, at what was then the Ramada Inn on West Second Street.

Anthony did not know Raley when the shooting occurred. Court records say Raley was at the Ramada Inn when he went to help a woman in the parking lot with the hood of her car up.

Records say the woman had previously arrived with Anthony at the hotel, and that Anthony was in one of the rooms. Reports say Anthony came out, confronted Raley about why Raley "was speaking to his woman," and then shot Raley in the knee, elbow and in the side.

Anthony then drove away with the woman. When she let him out at Goose Egg Park, he threatened to kill her if she called police. Reports say the woman drove to her home in Perry County and called law enforcement.

Raley later died at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Anthony entered an Alford plea, meaning he didn't admit guilt, but agreed it was likely a jury would find him guilty if the case went to trial. The plea agreement calls for Anthony to serve 25 years in prison on the murder charge. Anthony will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

The sentencing hearing was previously scheduled, but Anthony refused to participate, including refusing to come out of his cell at the detention center to appear on video for the sentencing. At Tuesday's hearing, Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said Anthony also falsely claimed mental illness to psychologists during the course of the case.

"Mr. Anthony has a history with this court and with the KCPC (Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center) of feigning problems and not cooperating, and doing what he can to obstruct these proceedings," Wethington said.

Story continues

Anthony did not speak during the hearing.

Anthony was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on the handgun charge and five years for intimidation, but those sentences will run concurrently with the murder sentence for a total of 25 years in prison.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter @JamesMayse