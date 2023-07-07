Anthony Sivanthaphanith pled guilty to second-degree theft in May, placed on 3 years probation

Anthony Sivanthaphanith, former president of Iowa City Pride, speaks after participating in a march during the 2021 Iowa City Pride festival.

A former Iowa City Pride president was sentenced to three years probation and will repay the full amount he took from the organization, a judge ordered last week.

Anthony Sivanthaphanith, 38, pled guilty to second-degree theft, a Class “D” felony, in May. He was originally charged with first-degree theft, a Class “C” felony.

Money must be paid back to Pride in full, sentence is suspended

Sivanthaphanith was ordered to pay back the full amount he had stolen, $35,732.32, to Iowa City Pride as part of restitution payments. Each payment will total a minimum of $50 per month beginning July 26 and continue until the full amount is paid back.

He paid $20,000 to the organization in April. If Sivanthaphanith makes the minimum monthly payment, the remaining $15,732.32 balance will take more than 25 years to pay off.

According to the criminal complaint, Sivanthaphanith spent the organization's money on restaurants, retail, travel and personal bills. He had admitted to police that he spent $8,000 without the board of directors’ knowledge, the Press-Citizen reported.

Sivanthaphanith’s social media and email accounts also documented his “pattern of behavior,” and he admitted to spending money without the organization’s permission, according to court documents.

Terms of his probation include that he must avoid any criminal activity and pay back the money. Then, once that three-year period has ended, Sivanthaphanith can request the record be expunged.

The state did not recommend a suspended sentence for Sivanthaphanith, Johnson County attorney Rachel Zimmerman Smith told the Press-Citizen.

The deferred judgment is in light of Sivanthaphanith’s lack of a criminal history, “the nature of this offense” given that it is a non-violent crime, and because the payment plan holds Sivanthaphanith accountable for his actions by forcing repayment, according to court documents.

Zimmerman Smith said the state recommended a slightly longer punishment without the inclusion of the suspended sentence that would still have allowed Sivanthaphanith to work in the community to pay off the restitution he owes Iowa City Pride without a possibility of an expunged record. The judge ultimately ruled on a more lenient sentence.

Current Pride president says organization’s reputation immeasurably hurt by theft

Iowa City Pride’s current president Joe Reilly appeared in court to read a written statement, according to court documents obtained by the Press-Citizen.

His statement attested to the trust he and others within the organization had in Sivanthaphanith when he was president and the "tremendous" damage the crime has done to the more than 50-year-old Pride organization’s reputation.

“The entire community was [a]ffected beyond just the members of our organization,” Reilly said. “Over 30,000 people attended our Pride festival and this was a crime against every one of them.”

Many of the board’s members also hold positions within the Iowa City community, so Sivanthaphanith’s breach of trust and criminal activity increased stress and damage for all involved, Reilly said in the victim impact statement.

“The loss of sponsorships is not something we can quantify and will have a negative effect for years,” the current Pride president read in court. “The organization has lost trust in the community and has [had] its reputation tarnished. Hundreds of hours will be spent rebuilding that trust and raising money to replace that which was stolen from our donors due to this crime.”

Reilly also said Sivanthaphanith took advantage of his friendships and the timing and effects of the pandemic, like remote meetings, to commit this crime when he could have stopped and done the right thing.

“He provided falsified financials, dismissed concerns when questioned while outright lying to the board and us[ed] his position for personal gain at the expense of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Reilly said.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on Twitter @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Former Iowa City Pride president must repay full $35k in stolem money