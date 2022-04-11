Anthony Thompson Jr.'s mother seeks to end gun violence through lawsuit against leaders

Nearly one year after 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed by a Knoxville police officer in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School, his mother is filing a federal lawsuit intended to prevent future tragedies like the one that claimed her son's life.

Chanada Robinson, a speech therapist for Knox County Schools, told Knox News she is filing the lawsuit to force Knox County leaders to take stock of training for policing in schools, and to ensure a student in crisis like her son was the day he was killed is taken care of instead of confronted.

Thompson was killed on April 12, 2021, after four Knoxville Police Department officers barged into the bathroom where Thompson and a friend were hanging out after Thompson had an argument earlier in the day with his girlfriend. His girlfriend had left school to go home, and her mother had called police to complain that Thompson had put hands on the girl, an assertion the lawsuit says is not supported by video evidence from Austin-East cameras.

Thompson was carrying a handgun in the front pocket of his hoodie because he feared for his safety, especially after his girlfriend's mother sent him a series of threatening texts, the lawsuit says. The teenager never had an opportunity to explain he was armed or to surrender the gun when police rushed into the bathroom.

Robinson and her attorney, Margaret Held, told Knox News a lawsuit is the only tool available to them to spur action after the family has been ignored by civic, police and school leaders in attempts to create a conversation around Thompson's death.

The suit will be filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, and names Knox County, the city of Knoxville and the Knox County School Board as defendants, as well as the four police officers present in the bathroom when one of the cops shot and killed the teenager and shot and wounded one of his fellow officers.

Robinson and Held gave Knox News an exclusive look at the filing to emphasize they are trying to bring the community together by advocating for better training for police, better communication between law enforcement and school officials, and better procedures to ensure the safety of students.

"Ant's death has impacted the entire community. We need more resources, and I really want to see our kids get the support they deserve and the mental health care that they need. He has friends and family whose lives are now forever changed. My life has changed and I just hope to see something meaningful come from this," Robinson said.

"At the end of the day this is about Ant and we just want to honor his life. I want my family to see that I'm still fighting for him."

Robinson told Knox News the lack of communication with her from law enforcement, school and city officials after her son's death and during the investigation also drove her to file suit.

Among the assertions made in Robinson's lawsuit:

Knoxville Police Department officers violated Thompson's Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful search and seizure when four officers burst into the bathroom he was in and immediately escalated the interaction.

KPD officers Brian Baldwin, Stanley Cash, Jonathon Clabough and Adam Willson created the dangerous situation in the Austin-East bathroom by failing to follow proper training and procedures.

Thompson's rights were violated when officers failed to provide him urgent and appropriate medical care after Clabough shot him. The officers failed to check his pulse or administer CPR, even as his friend Grayln Strong, who also was in the bathroom, begged them to help. Strong also is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Knoxville Police Department under Police Chief Eve Thomas failed to properly train officers how to engage with students or employ use of force policies on school campuses. Both Knox County Schools policy and an agreement between the district and Knoxville police require specialized training related to policing in schools.

The city failed to ensure officers were properly trained to use de-escalation techniques and to request help from a specialized crisis response team.

The city allowed officers to persistently violate policies about how to enter schools, leading directly to an officer shooting and killing Thompson.

The School Board failed to train district employees about rules governing how law enforcement should enter a school building and how officers should engage students.

Thompson was one of six Black teenagers shot to death in a seven-month span last year, and the deaths have rocked Knoxville, particularly the Black community.

Robinson said she never wants to see another family endure the deep grief her family, friends, and Thompson's classmates have endured, and she hopes the community will see her son as more than a name in the news.

She hopes, she told Knox News, the lawsuit will reveal shortcomings in how civic, police and school leaders failed Thompson, and lead to meaningful reform to protect children in similar circumstances.

