Anthony Thompson Jr.'s sister urges police accountability after McAlister's Deli firing

Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Aniya Thompson, the 15-year-old deli cashier at the center of a social media firestorm after an encounter with police, had a message she wanted to deliver.

Thompson on Monday night asked Knox County commissioners for accountability over the viral Facebook posts from Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn's personal page and the department's official page. The posts included incorrect information about her, she said, and caused her great personal suffering.

"If I was anything other than a brown girl, would this have happened?" she said, as Commissioner Dasha Lundy stood with her in solidarity. "Was I targeted because of who my brother is? And where’s the accountability for those who choose to spread misinformation about me … when will they be held accountable?"

The teen is the sister of Anthony Thompson Jr., a 17-year-old who was killed by Knoxville police inside his school last year. After her brother's death, she decided to try homeschooling and found her first part-time job at a McAlister's Deli.

Thompson on Monday described what happened the night of Nov. 21, when she was working the end of a shift. She said she stepped away from the cash register and asked a coworker to take over, and the deputy who was in line asked if she did so because he was an officer.

The officers chose to leave, Thompson said, but the incident was described in Glenn's post as a refusal by restaurant staff to serve them. The post ignited a flurry of angry calls and emails and led to Thompson's eventual firing. Lundy noted the officers were not in uniform but flashed a badge when they walked up to the counter.

"I do not apologize for doing my job and handling the situation with decorum and professionalism, which these officers did not do," Thompson said. "I lost my first job. I was forced to watch my name and character dragged through the mud."

Lundy, who penned a letter to the community shortly after the incident, encouraged people to speak out at the commission meeting. Lundy said she is exploring the possibility of creating an advisory review board to oversee the sheriff's department.

Lundy spoke passionately at the end of the session both in support of the teen and about her personal pain over racial strife in the county.

"What a brave young lady," Lundy said of Thompson. "She faced her enemies. That's tough."

Lundy linked the incident back to Anthony Thompson's death on April 12, 2021, during a confrontation with Knoxville Police Department officers, as well as the arrests of police accountability demonstrators at subsequent Knox County Commission meetings.

"Two years ago when that boy, Anthony Thompson, got killed, the community came out and advocated," Lundy said. "Guess what? They got arrested. That's why we have issues with law enforcement in the Black community. ... The sheriff's office lined this room up. All those officers, and a SWAT team, for 12 black people. ... When those people lined up in this room, everybody felt protected but me."

The commissioner fought back tears, saying the Black community is living in trauma and adding she is tired of always being ignored.

"This is about, all lives matter," she said. "But for some reason, we are so freaking immature that we don't know what humanity is. ... Until we figure out how to disrupt this, we will always be in a place of us versus them."

Lundy said she is ready to move forward in a way that shifts hearts, but added she still is working out what the next step could be.

Several members of the audience spoke during the meeting in support of Aniya Thompson.

Protesters decry Christmas drag show at Tennessee Theatre

A group of speakers on Monday pressed county commissioners to force the cancellation of Thursday night's "A Drag Queen Christmas" show at the Tennessee Theatre, but the county's attorney explained why that is impossible under the U.S. Constitution.

Federal free speech protections allow for adult performances and the legal concept of prior restraint ‒ suppression of speech before it actually happens ‒ precludes government bodies from acting.

"You ask what we can do," said Deputy Law Director Michael Moyers. "The answer from the county's point of view is very little, unfortunately. ... The ability of this county to regulate a one-off show inside the city of Knoxville is nearly nil."

Moyers called it a jurisdictional question, adding, "if this performance violates any state laws, then the attorney general could certainly look at it and prosecute any violations. But that can't happen until after the fact."

Moyers noted there currently is a bill before the legislature that directly addresses "this sort of show," that would give the county "teeth" for allowing age restrictions for shows.

This is the eighth year the touring show has visited Knoxville, according to the theater's website. But this year's performance has drawn detractors, as have other shows around the country, with a Protect the Children Peaceful Protest planned that night outside the venue.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Anthony Thompson Jr.'s sister speaks out about Knox County deputies

