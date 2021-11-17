Anthony Todt murder trial set for January as fight over confession lingers

Prosecutors and defense lawyers for Anthony Todt continue to argue whether his alleged confession will be allowed as evidence during his murder trial as they gear up to begin jury selection as soon as January.

Circuit Judge Keith Carsten on Wednesday set the trial to begin Jan. 24. Todt faces four first-degree murder counts for allegedly killing his wife, Megan; and their three children, Alek, Tyler and Zoey. He’s also accused of killing Breezy, the family’s dog.

Todt’s confession is a potentially crucial piece of evidence, which his lawyers argue was tainted by Osceola County detectives who didn’t properly read him his rights. A 19-page memo filed earlier this month further said Todt was in “a state of confusion” at the time of the interview after trying to kill himself by a Benadryl overdose.

Prosecutors have until Nov. 29 to file their rebuttal before Carsten makes a final ruling on whether to suppress Todt’s statements to law enforcement, which would prevent jurors at trial from learning about his confession. A final hearing will be held Dec. 20 before trial proceedings begin.

The discovery of Todt and his dead family inside their home in Celebration shocked the local community and that of Colchester, Conn., where Todt had a physical therapy practice. Prosecutors and Todt’s lawyers expect a long jury selection process given the national coverage of the case.

Osceola deputies and FBI agents arrived at the Todts’ home in January 2020 as federal authorities looked to arrest Todt for healthcare fraud. That case, according to court records, has been dismissed as U.S. attorneys await the outcome of the murder trial.

Much of Todt’s confession has not been released, but the defense’s memo as well as comments by Orange-Osceola Public Defender Peter Schmer at an Oct. 26 hearing indicated that Todt told detectives he believed he was experiencing a “reckoning of an apocalyptic nature.”

At that same hearing, Carsten ruled the murders can’t be tied by prosecutors to the federal fraud allegations. Earlier that month, he ruled that the killings can be referred to as murders and the jury will be allowed to see the photos of the victims’ bodies, despite objections by his defense.

