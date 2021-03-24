Anthony Todt speaks to media for first time since accused of killing his family

Mar. 24—While awaiting trial in the killings of his entire family and dog, Anthony Todt says he has nothing to hide and wants to tell his side of the story after his case goes to trial.

Todt spoke to the media for the first time since his arrest last January. "I appreciate your integrity, I appreciate the fact that there is actually a 'wannabe' journalist out there who actually wants the facts of the case," he told The Day in a phone call he made from jail about 9 p.m. on March 15. "Being from a small town, you know, Montville, Colchester, I appreciate the small town flair." He said he is keeping a list in a notepad of all the things he thinks the media has gotten wrong about the deaths of his family.

Todt is awaiting trial on murder charges in the killings of his sons Alek, 13, and Tyler, 11, his daughter Zoe, 4, his wife, Megan, and the family dog, Breezy. His call came after Day reporters, who have been covering the Todt family murders since January of 2020, sent a letter to Todt in jail requesting an interview. He replied promptly, within days of the letter being mailed.

While Todt declined to divulge details related to his case on the advice of his lawyer, he maintained his innocence. His only direct reckoning with the deaths of his family was when he characterized it as a "tragedy."

He spoke about how he's handling being in custody and his respect for The Day as his hometown newspaper, despite his distaste for the news media in general. Todt grew up in Montville and worked in Colchester.

He said he wants to wait until after his trial, scheduled to begin Sept. 27 in Osceola County, Florida, to discuss what happened to his family.

"At this time though, I am going to try this case in the court of law, not in the media," he said, saying he'd been advised not to talk about the particulars of the case by his attorney

Todt said that after his trial, he would be willing to sit down with Day reporters for an exclusive interview.

"I'm telling you, when this is over — because it is going to trial in September — if you fly down here, I will be the first one to meet with you after I'm done," he said. "I don't know how this all works because I'm one to shy away from the public eye. I do everything behind the scenes. I don't know who you've talked to, but I'm not a guy for glory, I'm not a guy for whatever, I'm a guy whose word is bond."

Todt said he was calling to learn more about The Day's podcast, Looking for the Todt Family, so that he can warn his relatives before it comes out. The Day has been releasing episodes for the podcast since Jan. 13.

"I wish I could sit down and tell you everything, and tell you exactly what happened, and all the intricacies of this case, but right now, like I said, I'm going to try this in a court of law, not the court of public opinion," he said. "The only one that can actually tell my story is myself."

Todt said he'd answer any questions after the trial, even though it will be an "emotional time at that time" because of "opening wounds," and that he has "nothing to hide." He called himself an "honest guy."

As for his time in jail, Todt said, "I'm a very strong person, and I have the support of my sister and my family."

"The people who know me know who I am," he added.

When asked if he'll be maintaining his plea of innocence, Todt said, "The truth is the truth." Soon after, the call ended because a 15-minute time limit ran out.

"Looking for the Todt Family" releases its finale episode on Wednesday, March 24.

