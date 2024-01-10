Anthony trustee proposes February vote of no confidence in Mayor Diana Murillo

The Anthony Board of Trustees met for the first time last week with two new members following the November municipal elections.

The Board elected Gabriel Holguin Mayor Pro-Tempore at its first meeting as multiple members of the Board and mayor Diana Murillo are involved in pending lawsuits against each other.

On April 10, 2023, Murillo filed a lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court to remove Holguin from office. In the complaint, Murillo cites Holguin’s removal of items from the board’s consent agenda, his incorrect use of city resources and wrongful involvement in city personnel matters. Holguin has hired an attorney and the case has a motion hearing to address a motion to dismiss on Feb. 1.

Then on Nov. 2, 2023, 15 Anthony residents filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Murillo from the office of mayor. Murillo has served as mayor of Anthony since 2016 and was re-elected in 2021. She was elected to the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners for District 2 in 2020.

Among the complainants were Fernando Herrera and Jose Garcia, who were both running for Trustee positions at the time and were ultimately elected.

Anthony, N.M. Trustee Gabriel Holguín is seen during a city council meeting at the Anthony Municipal Complex on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The lawsuit alleged that Murillo regularly used a city-owned vehicle as a personal vehicle, has forced out groups from public comment, violated state laws regarding public meetings and removed translation services.

There have not been any additional hearings in the lawsuit.

Trustees propose vote of no confidence in mayor for upcoming agenda

At the end of last week's meeting, Holguin proposed several items for the Trustee's Jan. 17 meeting agenda, including a resolution of a vote of no confidence against Murillo and an amendment to the city's resolution regarding the Open Meetings Act.

There were also requests from the board to include a resolution to freeze the hiring of employees, with the exception of emergency services, and a resolution to halt certain expenditures.

Murillo did not respond to an interview request for this article.

In the past, Holguin said, the mayor would often break a 2-2 tie when he proposed items for the agenda. The mayor has control of the agenda and it remains to be seen if the proposed items will appear on a future agenda.

"Since a majority of council requested it, the mayor has to put it on there, but I don't know if it makes it on there," said Holguin, who was elected to the Anthony Board of Trustees in 2021 at the age of 20. "That's why we have no confidence in the mayor.

Attorney Yvonne K. Quintana speaks during a news conference about the civil suit 15 residents of Anthony filed to remove the Mayor of Anthony on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Law Offices of Yvonne k. Quintana.

"This has been ongoing with the City of Anthony for a long time and we also don't know what is going on with city resources."

There was public input during last week's meeting, but trustee's allege that has also been left to Murillo's discretion in the past.

"What we are trying to do is bring back public comment and the trustees would have control," Herrera said. "(Murillo) brought it back, but we want to make sure that we have control of it instead of her."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Anthony Trustee moves to oust Mayor Diana Murillo