Anthony Wingo's family say police aren't working hard enough to catch his killer

Family and friends of Anthony Wingo demonstrate outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse on June 23, 2023. They said authorities haven't worked fast enough to make an arrest in Wingo's March 28, 2023 shooting death.

It sounded like a simple plan.

Two men were supposed to go to a home near 61st Street and Medford Avenue to close a deal over marijuana last spring. One man had a supply of the drug, the other wanted some of it.

Anthony Wingo Jr. showed up to the drop with one of the men.

That wasn't part of the plan. And prosecutors and his family both believe he died because of it.

Green, joined by Wingo's friends and family, demonstrated outside the Milwaukee County courthouse late last month, carrying signs that read "Justice for Anthony Wingo."

Charges have been filed against a Milwaukee man in Wingo's death, but his loved ones believe police aren't moving fast enough to make an arrest. They fear there's no interest from police in seeking justice in the case.

"I want his face out there," Green said of her son. "Something needs to be done. I don't want this (case) to just sit up on someone desk."

An arrest warrant was issued for Julian Kelly, 20, of Milwaukee, on May 1 in connection with Wingo's killing, online court records show. If captured, Kelly faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, party to a crime.

Prosecutor Grant Huebner told the Journal Sentinel last week he couldn't comment on an active investigation.

Anthony Wingo Jr. was left at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital after he was shot

Here's what authorities said happened that night:

Milwaukee police officers were sent to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in the north side just after midnight March 28. The call was about a shooting victim.

There, they found Wingo, who had been shot in the back. Doctors tried to save him, but he died.

Police found an unoccupied Nissan Maxima in the hospital's emergency department parking lot. Its engine was still running. Investigators determined it was the vehicle that was used to drive Wingo to the hospital.

Two bullet holes were found on the car, one of which was at the rear passenger window. A bullet was lodged in the window frame. Another was a "glancing, non-penetrating strike" to the front passenger area, according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy revealed a round entered Wingo's body at the left back and went through his left lung. It was recovered in his right abdomen.

Anthony Wingo Jr.'s mother tries to reach the suspect

Green told the Journal Sentinel in an interview she immediately used social media to try to reach Kelly when she learned police identified him as the prime suspect in her son's death.

"I wanted answers," she said.

Green sent several instant messages on Facebook.

"Can you call me plz?" was the message she sent.

She sent it three times. No response.

Hours after Wingo was pronounced dead, Green heard back from Kelly in a Facebook voice message hours. Green said he tried to explain why he killed her son.

According to a criminal complaint, the person on the other end of the call said he was involved in a marijuana purchase, and maintained the buyer wasn't supposed to bring anyone one else to the deal.

He told Green he was in the backseat, while Wingo was in the front with the other man. The caller told Green her son "reached back" and "put something under his arm." He said he "felt in danger" and "did not hesitate" and "thus did what I did."

He promoted the idea he acted in self-defense.

Green said she urged Kelly to turn himself in, but he refused to do so.

The suspect might have left Wisconsin

Court documents, however, offer insight into why Kelly hasn't been apprehended.

Authorities believe he may have left Wisconsin. A ticket was purchased by Kelly's father March 29 for a train leaving Milwaukee, according to a criminal complaint. Video of the transaction shows a person who boarded the train was "consistent with the body shape and build of the above-named Defendant," the complaint said.

If captured, Kelly faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, party to a crime.

