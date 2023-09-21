Anthropic's Dario Amodei on AI's limits: 'I'm not sure there are any'

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read
0
Image Credits: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

As Anthropic takes on OpenAI and other challengers in the growing artificial intelligence industry, there is also an existential question looming: can large language models and the systems they enable continue growing in size and capability? CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei has a simple answer: yes.

Speaking on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt, Amodei explained that he doesn't see any barriers on the horizon for his company's key technology.

"The last 10 years, there's been this remarkable increase in the scale that we've used to train neural nets and we keep scaling them up, and they keep working better and better," he said. "That's the basis of my feeling that what we're going to see in the next 2, 3, 4 years... what we see today is going to pale in comparison to that."

Asked whether he thought we would see a quadrillion-parameter model next year (rumor has it we will see hundred-trillion-parameter models this year), he said that is outside the expected scaling laws, which he described as roughly the square of compute. But certainly, he said, we can expect models to still grow.

Some researchers have suggested, however, that no matter how large these transformer-based models get, they may still find certain tasks difficult, if not impossible. Yejin Choi pointed out that some LLMs have a lot of trouble multiplying two three-digit numbers, which implies a certain incapacity deep in the heart of these otherwise highly capable models.

"Do you think that we should be trying to identify those sort of fundamental limits?" asked the moderator (myself).

"Yeah, so I'm not sure there are any," Amodei responded.

"And also, to the extent that there are, I'm not sure that there's a good way to measure them," he continued. "I think those long years of scaling experience have taught me to be very skeptical, but also skeptical of the claim that an LLM can't do anything. Or that if it wasn't prompted or fine tuned or trained in a slightly different way, that it wouldn't wouldn't be able to do anything. That's not a claim that LLMs can do anything now, or that they'll be able to do absolutely anything at some point in the future. I'm just skeptical of these hard lists — I'm skeptical of the skeptics."

At the very least, Amodei suggested, we won't see diminishing returns for the next three or four years — event beyond which point in time you'd need more than a quadrillion-parameter AI to predict.

Recommended Stories

  • Shortwave's AI-powered assistant lets you ask questions about your email history

    Since large language models (LLMs) shot up in popularity, plenty of developers have built tools on top of OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude to help people draft emails in different tones and formats. Shortwave, an email client built by former Google employees, is launching an AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about your inbox. One of the key features of the assistant is to let you find emails from your inbox — once you grant access to your email history — based on natural language queries.

  • Anthropic launches a paid plan for its AI-powered chatbot

    Anthropic, the AI startup co-founded by ex-OpenAI employees, today announced the launch of its first consumer-facing premium subscription plan, Claude Pro, for Claude 2 -- Anthropic's AI-powered, text-analyzing chatbot. For the monthly price of $20 in the U.S., or £18 in the U.K., customers get "5x more usage" than the free Claude 2 tier provides, the ability to send "many more" messages, priority access to Claude 2 during high-traffic periods and early access to new features. Claude Pro is priced the same as OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's paid plan for ChatGPT -- a Claude 2 rival.

  • Artifact co-founder Kevin Systrom doesn't believe in AI doomerism

    The Instagram co-founder, speaking on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, said it's good that people are questioning the potential impacts of AI but feels it's more likely that people will become "super-powered" because of these technologies. Plus, AI's understanding of what stories are doing well on Artifact is something that extends beyond click-through rates.

  • Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

    This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.

  • Kindo aims to take the security stress out of AI workflows

    Ron Williams, co-founder and CEO of Kindo, knows a thing or two about cybersecurity, having previously led security teams at League of Legends developer Riot Games, shared scooter startup Bird and Alphabet-backed Clover Health. While there's no shortage of AI startups, Kindo claims to be doing things differently. “We saw that a big AI wave was ready to come,” Williams told TechCrunch.

  • Roblox cuts 30 on talent acquisition team as hiring slows

    Roblox, the community-focused gaming platform popular amongst kids, has downsized a substantial portion of its talent acquisition team, signaling a shift in the company's focus from expansion to the bottom line. In a statement to TechCrunch, Roblox confirmed that about 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. "The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," said a Roblox spokesperson.

  • How generative AI is accelerating disinformation

    People are more aware of disinformation than they used to be. The panelists spoke about the threat of AI-generated disinformation and potential solutions as an election year looms. Parsons framed the stakes in fairly stark terms.

  • YouTube Shorts to gain a generative AI feature called Dream Screen

    YouTube today announced a new feature coming to its short-form video platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos. The feature, called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what you want to see. For example, explained YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the company's live event "Made on YouTube" this morning, you could type in something as crazy as "a panda drinking coffee," and then the video image appears on the screen.

  • Google takes a snarky shot at Apple over RCS in its latest ad

    Google just released a fake ad for the iPager, a made up retro-style beeper that shows off the limitations of Apple’s SMS text messaging platform. Apple’s continued reliance on SMS tech has impacted interoperability between iOS and Android devices.

  • KB Home skips mortgage rate buydowns that other builders are promoting

    Instead, the builder is catering to buyers through customization and a rate lock.

  • YouTube to add AI creator tools to find music for videos, add dubs

    YouTube is expanding its Creator Music feature, announced last year, with new AI features in addition to the launch of an AI-dubbing tool. Now, they'll be able to leverage AI tools to make finding music easier. Starting early next year, YouTube will launch a new feature that will work like a music concierge by just typing in a description of the video.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

    Scott Pianowski offers up six under-appreciated fantasy options that are widely available to give your squad a boost.

  • The next DALL-E will be able to generate results within ChatGPT

    DALL-E 3 will also refuse to mimic the styles of living artists.

  • Cindy Crawford was 'traumatized' by a haircut as a young model. Experts explain why hair is an important part of identity.

    "I really felt I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny," said Crawford.

  • Poll: 'Dread' tops list of Americans' feelings about 2024 election

    Given a list of emotions to choose from, less than 1-in-3 Americans picked a positive one, such as “excitement” or “optimism.”

  • Windows' Copilot AI starts rolling out September 26

    Microsoft is bringing its Copilot AI to, well, pretty much everywhere within the MS product ecosystem. Sure hope you're ready.

  • I started to wear these actually cute compression socks when flying, and now I won’t go to the airport without them

    Fatigued legs after a long travel day? I don't know her anymore. The post I started to wear these actually cute compression socks when flying, and now I won’t go to the airport without them appeared first on In The Know.

  • How a Sikh leader's murder sparked a diplomatic fallout between Canada and India

    On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of orchestrating the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Trudeau told lawmakers that Canadian intelligence had gathered “credible” evidence of links between the Indian government and the assassination of the prominent Sikh leader.

  • How to track your moods in watchOS 10

    Apple’s watchOS 10 brings a new feature in the Mindfulness app that gives you the option of logging your feelings and moods directly on your watch face. Here’s a guide on how to navigate that new feature.

  • Where to watch 'Daryl Dixon' and every other series in 'The Walking Dead' franchise

    Daryl Dixon is back. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."