Anthropologie has an extra 50% off sale items—save on clothing, home decor and more

Save an extra 50% on already-discounted clothing, accessories and more at Anthropologie.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

2023 has only just begun, but the deals are already rolling at Anthropologie. The cult-favorite retailer has tons of discounts on handbags, customer-loved dresses, candles, a viral mirror and so much more. Right now, you can get an extra 50% off select products on sale, meaning your savings on chic items and home essentials will be even greater.

Shop the Anthropologie sale

If you're in need of new clothes, shoes or any new whimsical fashions, Anthropologie has you covered. With discounts on skirts, dresses and turtlenecks, you can look chic for less this year. But, if you're more interested in sprucing up your home rather than your closet, Anthropologie can also help out. You can score a coaster set, popular mirror, comfy throw blanket and so much more on sale in Anthropologie's home and furniture section. Plus, with the extra 50% off deal, there's no better time to check out what the retailer already has on sale. Keep scrolling to peruse some of the best items Anthropologie has to offer during its first sale of 2023—but act fast, as these savings on savings will not last forever.

►Last-chance lululemon post-holiday specials: Shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras

►Our Place sale: Shop the Instagram-famous Always Pan and more stylish cookware for up to 31% off

The best clothing deals at Anthropologie

Make a fashion statement this year with the help of Anthropologie.

Story continues

Shop all women's clothing deals at Anthropologie

The best accessory deals at Anthropologie

Save on rings and things during this Anthropologie sale.

Shop all accessory deals at Anthropologie

The best home and furniture deals at Anthropologie

Score savings on pillows, coasters, mirrors and more at Anthropologie.

Shop all home decor deals at Anthropologie

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Anthropologie 2023 sale: Get an extra 50% off sale items