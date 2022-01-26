Anti-AAPI hate crimes jumped 567% in San Francisco in 2021, police say

Anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate crimes in San Francisco jumped 567% from 2020 to 2021, according to preliminary data released by the city's police department.

Why it matters: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up over 36% of San Francisco's population, but the city and its surrounding region have seen some of the most violent attacks in the U.S. during the two-yearlong rise in anti-Asian hate.

The city was lifted into the national spotlight last January when an 84-year-old Thai immigrant died after an assailant slammed him into the ground in San Francisco.

By the numbers: In 2019, eight anti-AAPI hate crimes were reported to San Francisco police. In 2020, nine were reported. In 2021, that number rose to 60.

Several incidents occurred in Chinatown.

Police said they suspect one man was responsible for half of the crimes. The unnamed individual has since been detained and faces charges including hate crime enhancement.

What they're saying: "2021 saw an alarming rise in hate crimes against the API community," Mayor London Breed (D) tweeted.

"Over the last year, we’ve invested in senior escort programs, community patrols, and foot beats to protect all of our API residents. We need to do more."

Worth noting: The California Department of Justice will make the final determinations on data counts for hate crime reporting.

