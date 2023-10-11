Anti-abortion activist called 'pro-life Spiderman' is arrested climbing Chicago's Accenture Tower

An anti-abortion activist climbed the Accenture Tower in Chicago Tuesday in what police called a, "publicity stunt."

Maison DesChamps climbed the 588-foot building starting around 9:45 a.m. local time and was arrested when he reached the top, according to reports.

DesChamps, who calls himself the "pro-life Spiderman," climbed the tower as a part of a fundraiser for the anti-abortion organization Let Them Live.

Local abortion rights organizations condemned the stunt.

“The organization being amplified by this dangerous stunt is the antithesis of reproductive justice, and we instead hope that this moment is used to amplify groups on the ground that are standing up for bodily autonomy for all,” Alicia Hurtado, movement building director for the Chicago Abortion Fund, said in a statement to the Chicago Sun Times.

He's done this before

This is not the first building climb DesChamps has attempted.

Earlier this year DesChamps climbed the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl.

"This is highly dangerous," Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller said at the time of the Phoenix climb.

DesChamps has also climbed buildings in San Fransisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

