Anti-abortion activists sentenced for trespassing at White Plains medical facility

Three men affiliated with the anti-abortion group Red Rose Rescue were each sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail after being convicted of trespassing at All Women's Health and Medical Services in White Plains.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah identified the three men as Matthew Connolly, 40, of Minnesota; William Goodman, 52, of Wisconsin; and the Rev. Christopher "Fidelis" Moscinski, 52, of the Bronx.

They were found guilty of third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, by a jury following a three-day trial in March before White Plains City Court Judge John Collins.

According to Rocah, the three men entered All Women's Health and Medical Services on Mamaroneck Avenue about 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021 and remained there unlawfully for approximately two hours, despite receiving numerous requests and warnings to leave from the medical staff and the White Plains Police Department.

Rocah said all three disrupted facility operations and patient services. Two of the defendants occupied the waiting room, making it unusable, and the other used his body to create an obstacle in an office doorway, she said.

White Plains police had to physically carry them out of the building, and they were then arrested, Rocah said. Upon their conviction, Rocah recommended the three-month sentences, which was the maximum allowed under New York law.

"Abortion is legal in the state of New York, and interfering with a patient's right to access medical and reproductive care is a crime," Rocah said in a statement. "I will use the full force of my office to protect patients and reproductive rights here in Westchester County."

An attorney for the defendants could not be reached for comment.

Red Rose Rescue said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that Goodman said about the sentencing: “We are here for the equality of all people from the beginning of life to the end of life and for the solidarity we can share with the mom, the child, and the father and we are here to help.”

According to Red Rose Rescue, Moscinski said in court, “Isaiah said woe to those who call good evil and evil good. Woe to those who call abortion a right."Connolly "refused to speak to be in solidarity with the unborn whose voices were unjustly taken from them," Red Rose Rescue said.

