Anti-abortion group guards charged after using pepper spray at protest, CA officials say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

Two security guards for an anti-abortion group are charged after using pepper spray outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in California, officials say.

Ishatpal Momi, a 27-year-old from Elk Grove, and 45-year-old Sacramento resident Peter Reeves are charged with misdemeanor battery and illegal possession of tear gas following the October 2020 protest outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Walnut Creek.

Anti-abortion group 40 Days for Life hired Momi and Reeves to provide security when they gathered outside the clinic, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Then a group of counter protesters gathered to support Planned Parenthood.

When an altercation broke out, Momi and Reeves deployed pepper spray on the opposing group, officials say. Four people were affected by the spray, officials say.

The canisters they used were too large and violated state law, officials say.

Walnut Creek is 25 miles east of San Francisco.

Four dead whales found in San Francisco Bay puzzle experts. ‘Really heartbreaking’

Recommended Stories

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.

  • Johnson County commissioner sues school district over masks. Judge dismisses lawsuit

    The school district accused the commissioner of suing to make a “political point or garner publicity for a cause.”

  • U.S. Producer Prices Increased by More Than Forecast in March

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. producer prices climbed more than forecast last month in a broad advance, indicating inflationary pressures continue to build across the nation’s economy.The producer price index for final demand increased 1% in March from the prior month after a 0.5% gain in February, the Labor Department said on Friday. The gain was twice the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists as cost increases for goods and services accelerated.The data, typically scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. New York time, was delayed on the government’s website. The agency is still investigating what went wrong, said Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Scott Sager. The S&P 500 was little changed in early trading and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note increased.Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.7% from a month earlier.The monthly advance in the index led to a 4.2% increase in the overall PPI from March 2020, when the pandemic caused prices to retreat. That was the sharpest annual gain since 2011.Given major inflation metrics declined at the start of the pandemic, year-over-year figures will quickly accelerate -- a development referred to as the base effect. The upward distortion will also appear in the closely-watched consumer price index report on Tuesday.Producer prices, which have the potential of being passed on to consumers, are rising at a brisk pace, adding fuel to an already-intense debate about the future path of inflation in the coming months.The cost of goods climbed 1.7% in March, the most in records to December 2009. More than 25% of that gain was due to an 8.8% spike in gasoline prices. Services costs climbed 0.7%, the third straight gain and fueled by increased margins at retailers and wholesalers.Materials ShortagesShortages of materials have driven up input prices at the same time producers are contending with higher shipping costs and bottlenecks -- developments Federal Reserve policy makers view as delivering only a temporary boost to inflation.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, during a virtual panel on Thursday, said that while price pressures are expected to rise as the economy reopens, the pickup in inflation will likely be temporary.“We would be monitoring inflation expectations very carefully. If we see them moving persistently and materially above levels we’re comfortable with, then we’d react to that,” Powell said.Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- a measure often preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components -- rose 0.6% in March from a month earlier and increased 3.1% from the same period last year.The Institute for Supply Management’s prices paid indexes for both manufacturers and service providers have surged to the highest since 2008 in recent months amid supply chain disruptions, limited availability of materials and surging input prices.Some business executives have noted plans to raise consumer prices, which could drive up inflation measures like next week’s CPI. A surge in pent-up demand -- along with a massive injection of fiscal aid -- should support an acceleration in consumer prices, but it’s unclear whether price gains will be sustained.But if none or only some of these price increases can be passed to consumers, pressure on profit margins could develop if firms have difficulty cutting costs elsewhere.(Updates with Bureau of Labor Statistics comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NASA helicopter set for historic first flight on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter will attempt its first flight on Mars. If successful, it will be the first powered, controlled flight conducted on another planet.

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • James Hampton dies at 84

    James Hampton appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over the past five decades, including "The Longest Yard,” “F-Troop” and “Teen Wolf.”

  • Fate of Dakota Access pipeline at stake at Friday court hearing

    The fate of the Dakota Access pipeline could be decided at a U.S. court hearing Friday, where federal regulators could set in motion a months-long shutdown of the line while the Biden Administration completes an environmental review. The market has been increasingly worried about a possible shutdown as the White House aims to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels and address concerns of minority communities harmed by carbon emissions. Biden's administration has restricted oil-and-gas leasing on federal lands and cancelled permits for the proposed Canada-to-U.S. Keystone XL line and a U.S. Virgin Islands refinery expansion.

  • Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' go up in smoke as Nike settles for a recall by Mschf

    Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" are coming back home: His collaborator Mschf agreed to recall the devil-themed sneakers to settle a lawsuit with Nike.

  • Man threatens to stab undercover Asian officer in the face

    Juvian Rodriguez allegedly told the officer to "go back to China before you end up in the (expletive) graveyard" and then threatened to stab him in the face.

  • Tears, cheers and roses for Prince Philip outside Palace gates as mourners mark 'end of an era'

    Almost as soon as they started to gather at Buckingham Palace, mourners were told to disperse in order to maintain social distancing. “We are still in a pandemic,” a mounted police officer warned the crowds, who were trying to snap pictures of the official plaque announcing the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99. A queue of around 50 people had already begun to form behind roped railings by lunch time, but the plaque would only stay in place for 60 minutes in an attempt to deter the crowds. Despite warnings to social distance and a request from the Royal family not to lay flowers, hundreds of well-wishers still came and within the hour at least 200 bouquets lined the black metal railings. By late afternoon a crowd of at least 400 people milled around the Buckingham Palace gates, laid flowers and sat on the steps of the Victoria Memorial. Evie Bedford, aged five, was in Hyde Park with her mother Emma when the news broke and they immediately headed towards the Palace. They are currently living in London and Evie’s “favourite thing” to do in the city is watch the changing of the guards. “I'd like to write the Queen a card,” said Evie, pictured below. “I’d like to tell her it’ll be okay, I feel sorry for her.”

  • Vincent van Gogh Had Three Fascinating Sisters You Never Knew About

    A new book is bringing their stories to light

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • Gov. Abbott: Biden doing nothing about sex assault claims at border

    Texas Republican discusses the dangerous consequences of the president's border policies on 'Hannity'

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

    Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

  • Camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park

    An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday after their vehicle got two flat tires and they went missing in Death Valley National Park in California. Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, were found on a steep ledge near Willow Creek in the desert park, but Lofgren was dead, according to a statement from the Inyo Creek Sheriff's Office. Henkel was flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station for treatment, and there was no immediate word on her condition.

  • DOJ veterans say the latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

    Joel Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," an ex-FBI agent said.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • A woman cried blood while on her period, a rare condition that could be caused by sex hormones, doctors say

    The 25-year-old was diagnosed with ocular vicarious menstruation, which could be linked to an increase of progesterone and estrogen during periods.