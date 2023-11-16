Anti-Amnesty Protesters Clash With Police Ahead of Pedro Sanchez's Re-Election in Madrid

At least 15 people were arrested in Madrid on Wednesday night, November 15, after an anti-amnesty protest turned violent ahead of an investiture vote for Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on Thursday, local media reported.

According to reports, the call to protest was spread through the Telegram messaging app by various groups closely tied to the Spanish ultra-right wing.

The protests were motivated by the amnesty bill – a pact the Spanish president made with Catalan pro-independence parties whose votes he needed to be reelected. In exchange, amnesty was offered to those involved in the illegal Catalan referendum from 2017.

Sanchez was sworn in again as president on Thursday, November 16.

Catalan President Pere Aragones wrote on X: “Pedro Sanchez, elected president of the Spanish government. Now, it is time to fulfill the agreements reached, such as … the economic improvements and the amnesty.”

Footage here, recorded by Catalan video journalist David Melero, shows clashes between police and protesters, and several arrests, on Wednesday night, November 15, in Madrid. Credit: David Melero via Storyful

