Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in LA More Than Doubled in 2020, LAPD Report Reveals

Ryan General
·2 min read

A report prepared by the Los Angeles Police Department found that hate crimes against Asian Americans in LA more than doubled compared to past years.

Significant increase: The analysis, submitted to the Police Commission last week, noted there were 15 documented cases of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in 2020 compared to seven in 2019 and nine in 2018, reports the Los Angeles Times.

  • Out of the 15, nine of them were classified as battery and five were either criminal threats or aggravated assault.

  • One incident was a bomb threat made in an email to the Japanese American National Museum.

  • The total number accounted for 4.2% of 355 total hate crimes reported and 8.1% of all hate crimes related to race in 2020.

  • In addition to the crimes, the 2020 figures also showed nine hate incidents against Asian Americans, accounting for 4.5% of 199 total hate incidents reported and 8% of all hate incidents related to race.


Documenting the rise: The LAPD cited “increasing hostility towards the Chinese community” in its report.

  • It noted that offenders in six of the 24 hate crimes and incidents made references to COVID-19 while anti-Chinese rhetoric was used in seven other cases.

  • Last month, two motions were introduced by members of the Los Angeles City Council to address the ongoing rise in anti-Asian incidents, NextShark previously reported.

  • The first motion called for the LAPD to report data on the increasing crimes while the second motion directed the chief legislative analyst and other departments to report recommendations for strengthening the city’s monitoring and mitigation of harassment in public spaces.


Still unresolved: Many of the 2020 cases remain unsolved. The findings showed authorities have yet to identify suspects in nine of these anti-Asian hate crimes.

  • In two of the cases, the local attorney’s office declined to file charges reportedly due to insufficient evidence. One case remains under review.

  • The office also did not file hate crime enhancements against a suspect who is facing other charges.

  • Two of the cases did not go through as the victim and parents of a minor victim decided not to file charges.


Feature Image via Fox 11 Los Angeles

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Doctor Who Worked With Coronavirus Whistleblower Also Dies While Fighting Virus

Artist Creates N95 Face Masks With Your Face Printed on Them

Woman in Singapore Finds Out Her Boyfriend Impregnated the Maid She Fired

Shin-Soo Choo Donates $190,000 to Help Texas Rangers Minor League Players During Shutdown

Recommended Stories

  • Books that show Asian Americans have never been silent

    Books that show Asian Americans have never been silent

  • Man Attacks Undercover Asian Cop, Gets Released Without Bail in New York

    A man accused of trying to shove an undercover Asian cop onto subway tracks in Queens has been released without bail on Sunday. Ricardo Hernandez, 32, allegedly used anti-Asian slurs against the officer before threatening to beat him up. “That’s why you people are getting beat up,” police quoted Hernandez as saying, according to the New York Post.

  • Hirono: Anti-Asian hate bill chance for Senate to 'take a stand'

    As the Senate prepares to take up her anti-Asian hate crime bill this week, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Monday the bill represents a chance for lawmakers to "take a stand" against rising anti-Asian attacks. "At a time when the Asian America Pacific Islander community feels under siege and vulnerable, this is a bill that enables the Senate at least, and I know followed by the House, to take a stand and say these kinds of unprovoked attacks targeting Asian Americans are totally unacceptable," Hirono told the hosts of ABC's "The View." Hirono, who is Japanese American, has been leading the Senate effort with Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth to pass legislation following a surge in anti-Asian crimes.

  • Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?

    Eight out of 10 Asian American youths reported being bullied and harassed during the pandemic. RyanJLane/E+ via Getty ImagesThe rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic has prompted many Asian American parents to enroll their children in remote learning out of concern for their child’s safety at school. Asian American youths are enrolled in remote learning at much higher rates than other racial groups. Federal data show that 78% of Asian American eighth graders attended school virtually in February 2021, whereas just 59% of Black, 59% of Latino and 29% of white students attended school virtually. Here, three scholars address school safety for Asian American students. Are American schools dangerous for Asian American students? Aggie J. Yellow Horse, assistant professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University. Data show that many Asian American youths have experienced anti-Asian violence in the past year. Asian Americans have experienced a great deal of racial harassment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 1 in 8 Asian Americans reported experiencing anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020. The victims of that harassment aren’t just adults – they include students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,800 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported to the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Among the incidents early in the pandemic, 16% percent of the targets were Asian American youths ages 12-20. Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on a steep rise during the pandemic. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The majority of the young victims, about 80%, reported being bullied or verbally harassed. In over half the incidents, the perpetrator used anti-Asian hate rhetoric. About 1 in 5 hate incidents happened at school. National trends before the pandemic suggested that Asian American students were already more likely to experience racial discrimination, such as race-related name-calling, from their peers at school than other categories of students. About 11% of Asian American students reported being called hate-related words, compared with 6.3% of white students in 2015. A separate study found that bullying and physical violence were less of an issue for Asian American students. Only about 7.3% reported being bullied at school in 2017, compared with 23% of white students. How common race-based harassment against Asian students is can vary based on different factors, such as where students live, their gender, grades or immigration status. For example, a study from California found that Asian American sixth graders in California reported being bullied and victimized at higher rates than other racial groups. What are the biggest worries for Asian American youth and parents? Charissa S. L. Cheah, professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Many Asian American parents are worried that their children will be the victims of discrimination once school reopens. Asian American parents are worried about schools reopening. NPR3.38 MB (download) In one survey, nearly 1 in 2 Chinese American parents and 1 in 2 Chinese American youth reported being directly targeted with COVID-19 racial discrimination in person or online. About 4 in 5 of these parents and their children also reported witnessing racism directed at someone else of their own race either online or in person. Despite their concerns, some parents may avoid talking to their children about anti-Asian racism to avoid scaring them while they are at school. Even if parents want to have the “race talk” with their children, many struggle with how to talk to their children about the potential racism they might encounter. Some parents may not have been taught these lessons while growing up and are grappling with how to make sense of these experiences. Anti-Asian racism is also associated with greater depressive symptoms and anxiety in Chinese American parents and their children. A majority of Americans blame China for its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers have found that even thinking that one’s racial or ethnic group is viewed by the general public as a threat to the health of Americans is linked to poorer mental health in both Chinese American parents and youths. Asian Americans are less likely than non-Hispanic white Americans to seek mental health help. This is due in part to perceived stigma, language barriers and lack of mental health providers of the same ethnicity. These disparities are even greater for Asian American families with fewer financial resources. Elderly Asian Americans are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images Some Asian American parents have also expressed concerns about the ability of schools to maintain appropriate COVID-19-related health and safety measures. They are worried about the health risks that children exposed to others at school might bring home. Asians Americans are more likely to live in a multigenerational household, in which older adults might be at a higher health risk. Even if parents choose to keep their children home because of one or several of these concerns, they are getting the message that in-person education is superior to virtual education. Being out of physical school could cause Asian Americans to miss out on these opportunities and resources even more. Also, due to the “model minority myth,” which characterizes Asian Americans as successful, the needs of this very diverse group, including a large number of immigrant and refugee Asian families in the U.S., are often overlooked. With 30% of Asian Americans reporting limited English proficiency, these families are more difficult to reach. The fears of being harassed also make some parents reluctant to access educational materials or free meals or even reach out to teachers or counselors for help. What can schools do to reduce threats to Asian American students? Kevin Gee, an associate professor in the school of education at the University of California Davis Helping students build strong and supportive relationships with each other can reduce their physical victimization and buffer the negative effects of discrimination Asian Americans face. Schools can also create supportive environments by implementing a range of evidence-based approaches, such as building teachers’ cultural knowledge and strengthening teacher-student relationships. Activities like engaging students in class discussions about bullying have been shown to reduce bullying. Class discussions around the harms of bullying in schools can prevent harassment toward Asian American students. RichVintage/E+via Getty Images Alongside initiatives to build supportive environments, schools should also consider partnering with parents. Directly engaging Asian American parents in anti-bullying initiatives can help reduce victimization. For example, schools can collaborate with parents to craft disciplinary policies on bullying. Schools can also hold workshops to teach parents how to handle and prevent bullying. In order to reduce threats and eradicate harm, I believe schools will need to consider whether they are doing enough to protect Asian American youth. One landmark case underscores this. In the aftermath of violent attacks on Asian American students at South Philadelphia High School in 2009, a Department of Justice investigation revealed that the school district was “deliberately indifferent” to harassment against Asian students that fueled the attacks. A key takeaway: Harms against Asian American students can be systemic and require broader structural solutions. When South Philadelphia High School began to do more to promote multicultural awareness and improved systems to report and investigate harassment, the school saw fewer violent incidents. To make Asian American youth feel safe and protected, schools need to track, report and respond to incidents of hate against Asian Americans, especially among Asian American ethnic subgroups. Subgroup data, often lacking on Asian Americans, can be a powerful tool in revealing potential disparities and highlighting groups that schools need to target for support. I believe schools also need to invest in longer-term systemic changes such as including a more complete history of Asian Americans in U.S. social studies curricula. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Charissa S. L. Cheah, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Aggie Yellow Horse, Arizona State University, and Kevin A. Gee, University of California, Davis. Read more:Test prep is a rite of passage for many Asian-AmericansThe missing elements in the debate about affirmative action and Asian-American students Charissa S. L. Cheah receives funding from the National Science Foundation, and previously from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).Aggie Yellow Horse works for the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Aggie Yellow Horse previously received funding from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.Kevin A. Gee receives funding from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES), and previously from the Spencer Foundation and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).

  • Demi Lovato Calls Out L.A. Fro-Yo Shop for Promoting 'Diet Culture'

    On Sunday, the singer shared details about her experience at the L.A.-based location The Bigg Chill, saying that she noticed 'diet' options by the counter.

  • Missouri committee recommends expulsion for state rep over alleged abuse of his children

    ‘All my kids are Democrats,’ Rick Roeber told the House Ethics Committee in denying the allegations.

  • ‘Do You Speak English?’: Asian American CNN Producer Arrested While Covering Daunte Wright Protest

    An Asian American producer for CNN was thrown to the ground and arrested while covering a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 13. Unlawful arrest: Carolyn Sung was covering a protest following the murder of Daunte Wright, 20, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by an officer, when she was ordered to leave, according to CNN. CNN producer Carolyn Sung was wrongfully arrested by Minnesota state troopers on Tuesday night.

  • Republican leaders raked in sizable donations from grassroots supporters

    Republican leaders turned to grassroots supporters and raked in sizable donations after corporations cut them off post-Jan. 6.Why it matters: If those companies hoped to push the GOP toward the center, they may have done just the opposite by turning Republican lawmakers toward their most committed — and ideologically driven — supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign committee didn’t get a single corporate PAC donation during the first quarter of the year, new reports show.Compare that to Q1 2019, when the McConnell Senate Committee received $625,000 from 157 corporate PACs and trade associations.Yet McConnell’s total haul this year was about $100,000 larger than the same period last cycle. The Kentuckian brought in more than $1.9 million — all from individual donors.That included more than $700,000 from “unitemized” donations, or those under $200, compared to less than $200,000 in that classification during Q1 2019.The same pattern is evident for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. His campaign received nearly $2.2 million in contributions from January through March, compared with under $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2019.Like McConnell, McCarthy did it with next to no corporate support. The Californian got more than $300,000 from 66 companies and trade groups in Q1 2019.This year, just two PACs — the National Federation of Independent Businesses and a trade group representing California beet growers — gave him a total of $2,800.Small-dollar donations to McCarthy also spiked: he received nearly $1.4 million in unitemized donations, compared with under $190,000 during Q1 2019.The big picture: January’s Capitol insurrection and subsequent fights over voting rights laws drove a wedge between corporate America and their traditional Republican allies.Many businesses stopped giving while they reviewed their policies and lawmaker behavior, forcing lawmakers to look elsewhere.While McConnell raked in individual donations, he also became the face of the GOP’s feud with corporate America. He warned of “serious consequences” for companies that use financial and political muscle to advance policy goals at odds with the GOP.His fundraising appeals, meanwhile, plugged issues sure to resonate with the party’s grassroots, such as voter fraud, media bias and “cancel culture.”Between the lines: It’s those sorts of issues — as well as public fealty to former President Donald Trump — that have produced some of the GOP’s biggest fundraising successes of late. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — who drew corporate America’s ire for leading efforts to block certification of President Biden’s victory — both posted mammoth first-quarter fundraising numbers, despite bringing in a combined total of just $4,400 in corporate PAC money.Far-right freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was stripped of her committee assignments in February, received more than $3.2 million in Q1, more than any other non-leadership House member of either party. More than three quarters of it came from small-dollar donations.In Arkansas, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign shattered state fundraising records, bringing in over $4.8 million in the first quarter.Yes, but: Some GOP members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump also posted impressive first-quarter fundraising numbers.Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House GOP conference chair and one of Trump's most high-profile Republican critics, raised about $1.5 million. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) brought in more than $1.1 million.Many of those members have also attracted GOP primary challengers and drawn Trump's personal ire. Their opponents likely will be strong grassroots fundraisers going forward.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sen. Schumer to introduce COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

    Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday dared his colleagues in the Senate to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. "If they do, shame on them," Schumer said during a press conference in New York City. (April 19)

  • Group urges UN to probe China for crimes against humanity

    A human rights group appealed to the United Nations on Monday to investigate allegations China's government is committing crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region. Human Rights Watch cited reports of the mass detention of Muslims, a crackdown on religious practices and other measures against minorities in the northwestern region. It said they amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

  • Prince Philip funeral: Stripped back and subdued, just as the Duke would have wished - latest news

    Sitting alone, the Queen bids her final farewell Prince Philip's funeral saluted a man like no other As the cameras cut away, the Royal family said their farewells Comment: Prince Charles knows it is now his responsibility to support Queen Exclusive: Commemorative £5 coins could be issued to pay for memorial Farewell from Queen and country: Prince Philip’s funeral, in pictures The Duke of Edinburgh may have planned his funeral with military precision, but one thing he did not anticipate was having to make allowances for a pandemic. Around the world, people watched from home as the Queen, his wife of 73 years battled, through his funeral without anyone by her side during the Covid-compliant ceremony. Inside St George’s Chapel the funeral was stripped down and subdued by the strict lockdown regulations, with Her Majesty seated alone at the front of the quire - two metres apart from her loved ones, with just 30 members of the Royal family in attendance. Outside, however, on the Duke's final journey through Windsor Castle, he was allowed a military presence befitting his stature. The Duke’s lifetime of military service - both as a battle-hardened sailor and in his ceremonial connections to all branches of the Armed Forces - dominated proceedings throughout. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

    Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69. The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said.

  • Asian families wary about school return amid virus

    Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back to classrooms as high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country widely reopen amid rising anti-Asian sentiment. (April 19)

  • Rusty Hardin: We are saying all 22 women suing Deshaun Watson are lying

    If there was any doubt (and there shouldn’t have been) regarding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s first substantive response to the civil charges against him, there should be none now. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, admits that Watson and his lawyers believe that the women suing Watson are lying. “Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our [more]

  • After learning from Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Jordan Clarkson thriving as Jazz sixth man

    Jordan Clarkson seems intent on emulating Manu Ginóbili, Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford who starred in sixth man roles.

  • Senate nears breakthrough on hate crimes bill

    Passing it would go a long way toward defusing partisan tensions over the filibuster that have simmered since President Joe Biden took office.

  • What is rainwater harvesting and is it legal where you live?

    With millions of people living in areas dealing with increasing drought and rising water costs, many are learning how to harvest rainwater.

  • Apple signals return of right-wing 'free speech' app Parler

    Apple said it has reached an agreement with the right-wing social app Parler that could lead to its reinstatement in the company's app store. In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in “ substantial conversations ” with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network. Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence (including violence against specific people) and conspiracy theories.

  • UPDATE 2-J&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects -CDC

    The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said on Monday. U.S. health regulators called for a pause in administering the J&J vaccine last week due to reports of serious brain blood clots in six women under age 50 who received the shot out of some 7 million vaccinated with it in the United States. "We are encouraged that it hasn't been an overwhelming number of cases but we're looking and seeing what's come in," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday news briefing.

  • Watch a disgruntled Tesla owner jump on top of a car at the Shanghai auto show

    The woman yelled about Tesla cars having defective brakes before being dragged away by security, several news outlets reported.