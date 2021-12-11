Anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC rose 361 percent: police





Anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City have risen 361 percent, according to data shared by the New York Police Department (NYPD) at a news conference this week.

The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans jumped from 28 in 2020 to 129 thus far in 2021, ​​the NYPD Hate Crime Review Panel found, NBC News reported.

The NYPD Hate Crime Review Panel is a "diverse panel" of community leaders tasked with working with the department to ensure that "vigorous enforcement of hate crimes and ultimate justice for New Yorkers who are its victims," according to a press release from Commissioner Dermot McShea.

At the conference, law enforcement said that there have been over 500 total hate crimes this year, and the force has made close to 250 arrests. The number represents a 106 percent increase in the number of total hate crimes since 2020.

Hate crimes involving the Jewish community jumped from 121 to 183 while hate crimes based on sexual orientation jumped from 29 to 85.

Russel Jeung, co-founder of Stop AAPI hate said that the increased number reported by the community panel is "consistent with a general surge of racism against Asian Americans," according to NBC.

"It's consistent with the increase in crimes during the epidemic. And then thirdly, reflective of the Asian American community more likely to report," Jeung added.

Jeung said both Republicans and Democrats have contributed to anti-Asian policies and speech that could be fueling the hate crimes, according to NBC News.

"The anti-China rhetoric, the white supremacy - that does influence all sectors of society and that Asians are portrayed as outsiders either to the country or to a neighborhood," Jeung said.

He said anti-Asian bias needs to be combated by education.

"Promoting ethnic studies K through 12 will better serve low income communities, who have to go to public schools, where their kids are being bullied more," he added. "We are wanting to prioritize communities that often don't have voices."