Anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC jumped by 361% this year, NYPD says
Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 361% this year, the New York Police Department said this week.
Why it matters: The surge, from 28 last year to 129 as of Sunday, is part of a nationwide spike in anti-Asian hate over the last two years.
Details: The city saw a 100% overall increase in hate crimes this year. The NYPD made 249 arrests out of the 503 total hate crimes reported.
Antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ hate crimes also increased.
The big picture: In its last national report, the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center documented a total of 10,370 self-reported anti-AAPI hate incidents between March 19, 2020, and Sept. 30.
One in four Asian Americans have experienced a hate incident, per a poll from Survey Monkey and AAPI Data published in March.
Just last month, a group of teens attacked students of Asian descent on a train in Philadelphia, leading to rallies and calls for action.
