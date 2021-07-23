Anti-Asian tirade toward couple caught on camera in San Francisco

A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend.



What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.





“I served this goddamned country. So I’m not racist! I don’t like you f—- Asian mother f— s in my country!” Man goes on tirade, follows & threatens gay couple in downtown SF. The victims, who are white & Asian, called @SFPD. 5:30, 6, 7:30 p.m. @KTVU 📹: @Sfstreets415 pic.twitter.com/SLAqzlDjsW

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 21, 2021







“I served this goddamned country. So I'm not racist. I don't like you f*cking Asian motherf*ckers in my country!" the man yelled, according to KTVU.

At one point in the confrontation, the unidentified man threatened the couple physically, saying, “I'm gonna whup your f*cking a** and his f*cking worthless a**."

Multiple bystanders were able to capture the incident on video.

“His comments were pretty low,” Hsieh told KRON4. “He was very racially motivated so he said that Asians don’t belong in this country. He served in the Navy and events like Pearl Harbor are reasons why Asians are not welcome.”

When one of the victims called the man “worthless,” the assailant responded with, “No your mother was worthless because she didn't abort your sorry a**."

“Your boyfriend, you Asian piece of sh*t!" the man shouted at the victims.

The couple, who sought refuge at a hotel, reported the incident to 911. The San Francisco Police are now investigating the case.



The aftermath: San Francisco Police Commissioner Larry Yee said the incident was a “shock” and "disturbing," adding, “It hurts my heart to see it happen in San Francisco.”



Michael Nguyen, chair of the LGBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance, said that although the incident wasn't surprising, “I'm really saddened. I hope the folks who are, the victims of that attack are getting support where they need."

Erfort called for the city to address the root cause of the problem.

Hsieh, who is a San Francisco native, said he was angry by what happened. “I’ve been here for over three decades and I love this city a lot but I didn’t expect that. I know that San Francisco is better than that. The attacker honestly, we just didn’t expect it. We were just minding our own business.”



Featured Image via @henryleeKTVU

