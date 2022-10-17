Anti-Bird flu measures in place across Great Britain

Free range geese at a farm in Oxfordshire

Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales must implement strict biosecurity measures to stop bird flu spreading, the government has announced.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs introduced the measure amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak.

It follows regional indoor housing measures introduced last week in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex.

The risk to human health from the virus remains very low, the government said.

The chief veterinary officers from England, Scotland and Wales declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to prevent the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

They stopped short of asking all bird owners to bring their animals inside.

The government said that keepers with more than 500 birds would need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites. Workers would need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles would need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

"Bird keepers have faced the largest ever outbreak of avian flu this year and with winter brings an even more increased risk to flocks as migratory birds return to the United Kingdom," the chief veterinary officers of England, Scotland and Wales said in a joint statement.

"Scrupulous biosecurity and hygiene measures is the best form of defence."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised that the risk to public health from the virus was very low and the Food Standards Agency advised that avian influenzas posed a very low food safety risk for consumers. It said properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.