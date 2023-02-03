Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller accuses Dominic Raab of ‘abusive and intimidating’ behaviour

Dominic Raab and Gina Miller

Gina Miller, the Anti-Brexit activist, has accused Dominic Raab of being “abusive and intimidating” towards her following a debate.

Ms Miller, a millionaire, said Mr Raab told her he “couldn’t make up his mind” as to whether she had “too much money” or was “just stupid” after the pair appeared on Radio 4’s Today programme in 2016.

She also claimed Mr Raab “shouted” at a young runner to “go get me a “f------ car”, accusing him of being “aggressive and intimidating”.

Speaking to the Independent, a source close to Mr Raab said: “These are baseless and malicious claims, timed to jump on a political bandwagon and give Gina Miller the publicity she craves.”

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to suspend Mr Raab from his Cabinet jobs while the allegations of bullying are investigated.

Eight formal complaints have been made against Mr Raab, who was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary last October. The bullying complaints relate to his previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson, and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to suspend Dominic Raab from his Cabinet jobs

Ms Miller, 57, said the alleged incident happened after the pair had been on the Today programme amid a “febrile” atmosphere over Brexit. Writing in the Independent, she said she was called to appear on the programme to discuss the judicial review of Brexit, for which she was the lead claimant.

The pair had a heated debate on air, during which Raab accused Ms Miller of being a “rich woman going against the will of the people”.

She wrote: “As we made our way out of the studio, the young runner showed us to the lift and said he would meet us downstairs. As the doors closed, Raab stared at me and said: “I can’t make up my mind if you’re naive, got too much money or just stupid.

“Just because you have deep pockets and friends in high legal places you think you can just go to court to stop the will of the people.”

Ms Miller said she was “stunned” by the comments and did not respond. She added: “The doors opened and the young man told me my car was just outside. Raab barked at the young man: “Where’s my car?”

“The young man replied that they hadn’t been asked to arrange a car and that maybe Raab’s office had organised one instead. Raab was furious and shouted at the young man: “Go get me a f------ car.”

She claimed the young man was “shaking” after the encounter and described Raab as “aggressive and intimidating”.

“This was an aggressive male expressing seemingly misogynistic behaviour. This sort of behaviour is not acceptable from anyone, especially not from a powerful, influential politician”, she added.

Ms Miller, now the leader of the True and Fair Party, challenged the Government in 2016 over its authority to trigger Article 50 and formally initiate Brexit without a vote in Parliament.