Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller launches a new political party – and only 13 people turn up

The party released a statement that said 'hundreds of people were bitterly disappointed not to be able to attend in person' - Tony Diver/For the Telegraph

Gina Miller, the anti-Brexit campaigner and businesswoman, on Thursday launched a new political party which she said would campaign for constitutional reform and propriety in public life.

Her launch event, held at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in Westminster, was mocked after attracting just 13 attendees including five reporters and Ms Miller's own staff.

The party, named True and Fair, later released a statement that said supporters had been prevented from attending by Covid safety measures and claimed "hundreds of people were bitterly disappointed not to be able to attend in person".

Ms Miller rose to prominence after launching a legal battle against the Government in 2016, forcing Theresa May to put her Brexit deal to Parliament before agreeing it with Brussels.

On Thursday she said her new party would bring "long overdue changes to British politics".