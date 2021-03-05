Anti-China sentiment in US continues to rise, Pew survey finds

Mark Magnier
·3 min read

China has a big image problem on the other side of the Pacific, with a Pew Research Centre survey suggesting that nine in 10 Americans now view it as a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, and a majority in favour of pressuring Beijing on human rights and economic issues.

The results dovetail with a recent sharp deterioration in relations. Some 67 per cent of respondents in the survey, released on Thursday, reported holding a "cold" feeling toward China this year, up from 46 per cent in 2018.

"I don't know if it can get any lower," said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"But the fact that both Republican and Democrat administrations have framed the relationship as strategic competition and highlighted numerous threats that China has posed, it's not surprising that more and more Americans - who are reading and hearing about this on a daily basis - are more and more concerned, and have an unfavourable view of China."

Image: Pew Research Centre alt=Image: Pew Research Centre

The survey of 2,596 adults, taken in early February, was weighted to represent the US population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan preference and education.

The results dovetailed with a similar poll by Gallup released earlier this week, which found that just 20 per cent of Americans, an all-time low, held a favourable view of China, with only Iran and North Korea less popular.

The Pew survey found Americans less united, however, on whether President Joe Biden will be able to handle US-China relations, with a stark partisan divide. Overall, 53 per cent expressed confidence in Biden's ability to deal with Beijing, but only 19 per cent of Republicans did, compared with 83 per cent of Democrats.

Laura Silver, a Pew senior researcher, said that it was not clear to what extent this reflected appraisals of Biden's abilities, or if it was more a view of the challenge facing anyone confronting an increasingly powerful and assertive China.

Topping the list of Americans' concerns about China were human rights, followed by economic issues, China's political system, security threats and the broader US-China relationship. Only 15 per cent expressed confidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping would do the right thing on global affairs.

Source: Pew Research Centre alt=Source: Pew Research Centre

Nearly half the respondents said that limiting China's power and influence should be a top foreign policy priority, up from 32 per cent in 2018. And 55 per cent favoured limiting Chinese students attending US universities, a potential detriment to improved people-to-people relations.

Nearly half the respondents said that limiting China's power and influence should be a top foreign policy priority, up from 32 per cent in 2018.

And 55 per cent favoured limiting Chinese students attending US universities, a potential detriment to improved people-to-people relations.

Source: Pew Research Centre alt=Source: Pew Research Centre

"Not many Americans understand the nuance. We benefit from having Chinese students come to the US and get graduate degrees," said Glaser, herself a non-resident fellow at the Lowy Institute in Australia, citing the number studying in scientific and technological fields.

"Many stay in the United States and benefit our country by helping us maintain our technological edge."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Fears of renewed conflict in East Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for escalating violence

    The Kremlin yesterday warned the frozen war in eastern Ukraine was on the brink of dangerous escalation as Moscow and Kyiv blamed one another for a recent surge in violence. Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, on Thursday accused Kyiv's forces of shelling in breach of the ceasefire agreement and entering areas where they were not meant to be. Ukraine accused pro-Russian forces, which are widely believed to be under Russian command, of shelling its troops to provoke retaliation. Mr Peskov said Russia, which officially denies deploying its own troops to the area, was using its influence to restrain pro-Russian forces and called on France and Germany to do the same for Ukraine "We also hope all our partners… will pay attention to the growing tension on the contact line and will use their influence to prevent this escalation from crossing a dangerous line,” Mr Peskov said. "A red line would be the resumption of full-scale hostilities,” he said. Russia and Ukraine have been in a state of undeclared war since 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Crimea and sent weapons and troops to support a separate uprising in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. At least 14,000 people have died in the war to date. Intense fighting ended following a ceasefire in early 2015, but there have been repeated skirmishes along the line of contact over the past six years. A stricter ceasefire introduced last summer stopped most tit-for-tat shelling, but the pace of violations has grown in recent weeks and at least 10 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since New Year. On Wednesday the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, one of two Russian-backed breakaway statelets in East Ukraine, said it had authorised its forces to pre-emptively fire on Ukrainian positions in response to what it said were Ukrainian ceasefire violations. Ukraine's military on Thursday accused pro-Russian forces of shelling its positions to provoke them into returning fire. It said Russian-backed forces had violated the ceasefire four times within 24 hours. Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of Ukraine and head of the country’s delegation to a tri-lateral contact group with Russia and the OSCE, said Ukrainian forces would answer enemy fire “symmetrically.” He earlier accused Russia of escalating the military confrontation in response to a series of moves by Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, to challenge Russia off the battlefield. They include the decision last month to revoked the broadcast licenses of three television channels owned by Taras Kozak, a politician from a pro-Russian opposition party. On February 19 he also sanctioned Viktor Medvedchuk, a close associate of Mr Kozak. Mr Medvedchuk, a prominent tycoon, is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties to Vladimir Putin and has been described as one of the Kremlin’s key advisors on Ukraine. Security officials said at the time that they were investigating Mr Medvedchuk over alleged financing of terrorism in relation to the sale of coal from mines in territory controlled by pro-Russian forces. The moves were praised by some in Ukraine as a long-overdue confrontation with enablers of Kremlin influence in the country. Critics said the move amounted to silencing political opponents.

  • GOP senators criticize Pentagon nominee's 'partisan' tweets

    The Biden administration's nominee for top Pentagon policy adviser was met with sharp criticism from Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, including accusations that he has been too partisan. Colin Kahl, who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration, faced repeated questions on his previous support for the Iran nuclear deal and how he would approach that issue now. “We know that there is a new administration and that we will have policy disagreements that we will all try to work through,” said the ranking Republican on the panel, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.

  • EU threatens UK with fine for 'systematically' breaking pollution laws

    The UK has "systematically and persistently" broken air pollution laws, the European Court of Justice has said in its first ruling against the UK since Brexit. Britain could face a fine from the EU after it did not adhere to levels of nitrogen dioxide associated with heavy vehicle traffic. The court added that the UK failed to take measures to keep breaches of pollution as low as possible. It found that levels over 16 areas including Greater London and Greater Manchester "systematically" exceeded EU air quality targets set out in 2008. Though the UK left the ECJ on Dec 31, it is still subject to rulings in cases it has been involved with before Brexit. The case covers 2010 till 2017, stemming from a European Commission complaint lodged in 2018.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they don’t fear renewed sanctions, though they are “very surprised” that their plans to restore military rule without much opposition isn’t working. Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. correspondents Wednesday that after the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the U.N. Security Council “might take huge strong measures.”

  • YouTube removes Myanmar army channels; UN to meet on crisis

    YouTube removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its guidelines, it announced Friday, as demonstrators defied growing violence by security forces and staged more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country's political crisis. YouTube said it is watching for any further content that might violate its rules. The decision by YouTube followed Facebook’s earlier announcement that it has removed all Myanmar military-linked pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 38 protesters, U.N. says

    At least 38 protesters were killed by Myanmar security forces on Wednesday, the highest number since a Feb. 1 military coup, according to a United Nations official.

  • Germany has so far had no reason to stop vaccine shipments: health minister

    German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday that drug manufacturers must honour vaccine supply contracts to Europe, but said Germany had not yet had any reason to stop shipments of shots produced domestically to other countries. Spahn told a weekly news conference he had not yet been able to speak to his Italian counterpart about a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to Australia.

  • D.C. Guard Chief Says It Took Over 3 Hours For Approval To Deploy National Guard On Jan. 6

    The Capitol Police chief requested help during the insurrection, Maj. Gen. William Walker testified — but it didn't get approved for three hours and 19 minutes.

  • Clash over Myanmar U.N. seat averted as diplomatic revolt against junta widens

    A clash was averted over who represents Myanmar at the United Nations in New York following a Feb. 1 military coup, after the junta's replacement quit and the Myanmar U.N. mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in the job. Kyaw Moe Tun was fired by the junta on Saturday, a day after he urged countries at the 193-member U.N. General Assembly to use "any means necessary" to reverse the coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta appointed deputy U.N. Ambassador Tin Maung Naing to replace him, but he has since resigned and Myanmar's U.N. mission told the United Nations, in a note seen by Reuters on Thursday, that Kyaw Moe Tun remained the country's envoy.

  • China will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong: Premier Li

    China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said, amid criticism from western countries over Beijing's suppression of pro-democracy opposition in the Asian financial hub. Speaking on Friday at the opening of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), Li said China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.

  • Ships search for green fuels to keep oceans blue

    The world's maritime industry — from ferries to freighters — is trying to navigate a once-in-a-century transition away from fossil fuels to new, cleaner means of propulsion. Why it matters: International shipping is key to the world's economy, responsible for 90% of global trade. But the vessels burn about 4 million barrels of oil a day, accounting for almost 3 percent of the world's carbon emissions, and regulators are demanding they clean up their act.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Oceans cover 70 percent of the planet, and their microscopic plant life provides 80 percent of the world's oxygen. Increased carbon emissions are warming the oceans, causing rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities, while disrupting aquatic ecosystems that harm marine life.Driving the news: The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations regulatory agency, in 2018 set tough new targets for greenhouse gas reduction. By 2050, shipping should aim to reduce emissions by 50% (compared to 2008 levels), with the goal of eventually phasing out all emissions.Yes, but: Technologies to meet those ambitions don't yet exist in a form or scale that is commercially viable for trans-ocean shipping. And with most ships built to last 30 years, there's not much time left to find solutions."We basically have five to seven years to figure out what the fuel of the future is for these giant vessels plying around the globe, and that has everybody with their hair on fire," says Joshua Berger, founder of Washington Maritime Blue, a strategic alliance focused on maritime sustainability.An added complication: trying to wrangle 174 countries and international shipping companies to agree on future technology standards. Where it stands: Despite the recent introduction of low-sulfur fuel and other efforts, the growth of shipping has been outpacing efficiency improvements.At the current rate, the non-profit International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) projects that 2050 emissions will be 130% higher than 2008 levels, per Reuters.What's happening: The industry is urgently exploring several promising zero-carbon fuels and technologies, but each poses challenges that will require more R&D. Electricity: A typical container ship would require the equivalent of 70,000 Tesla Model S 85 batteries to sail for a week across the ocean, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. Vessels like ferries and harbor tugs, however, make more sense for electrification because they stick close to shore and can be recharged fairly easily. Still, the grid must be able to handle the load.One model project: The state of Washington is deploying a fleet of 25 electric ferries in Puget Sound. Liquified Natural Gas: It's relatively cheap and emits approximately 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) than conventional marine fuels. But because it is mostly methane, LNG has other climate problems and is not a permanent solution, marine experts say. The world's first LNG-powered containerships are being tested at the Jacksonville Port Authority in Florida. Other options have shortcomings, too: Ammonia and hydrogen, for example, can be generated from renewable sources, but they're not as energy-dense as oil, meaning ships will consume up to five times as much fuel. Liquid biofuels hold promise, but depend on available feedstocks, which may be insufficient for the scale of international shipping. What's needed: An international solution, says David Hume, a marine energy manager with the Pacific Northwest National Lab, helping to coordinate a U.S. strategy.The industry is even proposing to tax itself on fuel in order to create a $5 billion R&D fund, overseen by the IMO, to accelerate innovation. The bottom line: An industry whose ships were once powered by sails, steam and then oil needs to come up with another answer — fast. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Joe Biden called off second Syria strike after reconnaissance spotted civilians

    Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site, it has been reported. Following 10 days of deliberations, the US president ordered the Pentagon to proceed with strikes on two Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria on February 26. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the strike that civilians were in the area. Battlefield reconnaissance reported a woman with children in a courtyard at one site, and the president cancelled the order to strike that target with F-15E aircraft already in the air for the mission. The intention of the strike was to signal to leadership in Iran that the new administration would respond to provocation in the Middle East but is not seeking to escalate tensions. U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East, an effort to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House. The measure, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young, would repeal 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the "strong partnership" between Washington and the government in Baghdad. Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to authorize war. But those AUMFs - and a third one, from 2001, for the fight against al Qaeda - have been used to justify strikes by both Democratic and Republican presidents since they were passed. They have been criticized as allowing "forever wars" that have kept U.S. forces fighting overseas for decades.

  • Bollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak for hurting religious beliefs in India

    Controversy in India over Amazon's political drama "Tandav" has put Bollywood and global video streaming giants on edge, prompting a closer scrutiny of scripts for possible offence to religious sentiments in a key growth market. Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said. This comes as Amazon Prime Video has become embroiled in legal cases and police complaints alleging "Tandav" depicts Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner and offends religious beliefs.

  • Nigeria kidnapping: Freed Zamfara schoolgirl keen to return to school

    A girl who was kidnapped alongside 278 students speaks to the BBC about her ordeal.

  • ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

    The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. The decision follows a ruling by the court on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, prompting swift rejections by Washington and Jerusalem. "The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

  • For Many Rioters, The Capitol Insurrection Was A Family Affair

    Some families planned to attend Trump's "stop the steal" rally like it was a trip to Disney World. Then they stormed the Capitol together.

  • Putin Ramps Up RT’s Propaganda Budget as Poll Rating Slumps

    Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/GettyMOSCOW–With Vladimir Putin’s popularity already in decline, news of the United States’ latest round of sanctions on Russia has alarmed the Kremlin, prompting its cast of experts, advisers, and anti-American ideologues to float several possible responses.Senator Olga Kovitidi promised that Russia would “send America to a blind knockout.” One expert suggested publishing lists of Russian media “spreading fake news.” Certain military experts proposed the formation of “information battalions” in cyberspace, modeled after the masked Russian soldiers deployed in the 2014 Ukraine crisis. Ultimately, the government landed on a familiar strategy: they will try to change the perception of Russia by pouring even more money into propaganda.After the sanctions were announced—this time in response to the poisoning of the opposition politician Alexei Navalny–the Russian government is reportedly aiming to expand the global audience of the Kremlin-funded RT television channel from 800 to 900 million viewers. They want to raise viewership on online platforms by promoting the internet content of the entire fleet of both Russian and foreign-oriented media outlets, including RT, RIA Novosti and Sputnik radio. In order to achieve this, the Kremlin has ramped up the state media budget to 211 billion rubles (about $2.8 billion)—a 34 billion-ruble ($460 million) increase from previous years.“No doubt, RT’s information soldiers will use this significant budget effectively to influence Euro-sceptics, anti-globalists, and Washington critics,” an opposition politician in Moscow, Ilya Yashin, told The Daily Beast. “Putin believes that if the West has its state-sponsored Radio Liberty or BBC, the Kremlin should become serious in what they like to call a ‘mirror response.’ This is a new stage of the ongoing Cold War.”“Do not underestimate RT’s growing influence,” he added.Some say the media battle goes both ways. Maria Baronova, a former opposition activist covering Russian social issues for RT, was banned from American social media platforms last year. “The Cold War goes for both sides. I have been banned on Twitter for working for RT in April, 2020. That is nonsense,” Baronova added.Russia’s Opposition Movement Starts To CrackInvestment in propaganda at home has already turned Russia into a nation of skeptics. In the early days of the conflict in Ukraine, 48 percent of Russians told the Public Opinion Foundation that they think propaganda harms their society.According to a social study by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 88 percent of young Russians aged 18-24 said they were on YouTube. Even the Kremlin’s most notorious propagandist, Vladimir Solovyev, admitted in a recent interview for Komsomolskaya Pravda that “the television audience is growing terribly old.”Young Russians are hungry for the truth, and in recent years, influential Russian YouTubers have started to take a more open approach with their content. Russia’s top online interviewer, Yury Dud, has 8.7 million subscribers and more than 500 million views on his channel. Tens of millions watched Dud’s documentaries on the AIDs epidemic and poverty and neglect in Kamchatka, Russia’s forgotten peninsula. More than 29 million people viewed Dud’s interview with Alexei Navalny soon after the politician recovered from his poisoning attack.In spite of state pressure on opposition bloggers, emerging YouTube stars are now covering some of Russia's most acute political issues. Irina Shikhman, another popular blogger, focuses on making celebrity-oriented videos in which she asks public figures uncomfortable questions about their personal lives. But some of her most popular clips are political in nature: over two million people viewed Shikhman’s interview with Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol.Russia’s only independent online television channel, TV Rain, has 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel’s founder and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, says she isn’t worried about the Kremlin’s boosted promotion of RT.“We have been competing with state television channels without any state budget, without any administrative resources, for 11 years and we managed, which means money is not the main thing,” Sindeyeva said. “If they boost social media, the algorithms would recognize the artificial traffic. We don’t see any threat, since we are experienced in responding to challenges. Our audience trusts us and independent bloggers, our main job is not to lie. Trust cannot be purchased for money,” she said.It is too early to know for sure whether RT’s reports will crowd out independent media in Russia. “It depends on the quality of their content,” TV Rain’s editor-in-chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, told The Daily Beast.Some independent bloggers saw the government’s increase of spending on internet content as a positive sign. “It seems the Kremlin realized they cannot ban YouTube, so they decided to choke it with propaganda,” blogger Karen Shainyan, host of the YouTube show “Straight Talk with Gay People”, told The Daily Beast. “Authorities spend shockingly huge money on RT, more than on any other television channel.”Pavel Kanygin, who manages a YouTube channel for Novaya Gazeta, a legendary independent newspaper in Russia, says the government has begun to view social media platforms as a real threat. “We can see that the Kremlin has become serious about YouTube,” he said, especially after over 100 million people viewed an investigative report about Putin released by Navalny’s organization on the site in January.“One thing is to get clicks and another to get people engaged, to comment on the publication–that is a completely different story that cannot be artificially created,” Kanygin said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • South Africa crocodiles: Hunt on after mass escape in Western Cape

    An unknown number remain at large after escaping a breeding farm in Western Cape province.

  • Ro Khanna accuses Biden of quitting on Middle East, says Obama "strove for greatness"

    An outspoken progressive Democrat is wary of President Biden’s approach to the Middle East, arguing it’s like “conceding defeat of the aspiration” to win a Nobel Peace Prize. Why it matters: A number of members of Biden’s own party dislike his Middle East strategy, as his administration signals the region is no longer the priority it was for President Obama and his predecessors.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Obama strove for greatness,” California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna told Axios. “He, at least, tried."Khanna, 44, backed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president and has worked with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to enact a non-interventionist foreign policy.Khanna has criticized Biden for not imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, after intelligence showed he was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.In a five-point plan shared exclusively with Axios, he suggests the administration withdraw all remaining U.S. forces in Iraq. He favors striking a multilateral agreement with regional partners to prevent ISIS from retaking territory. He's also joined Democrats in criticizing the administration for a recent airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to Iran-backed militia groups.Khanna proposes announcing additional resources for security and stability, including aid and development.And Khanna’s plan effectively asks other regional players to increase their presence in the region as the United States withdraws.But, but, but: Other major players in the region often have very different views about how to maintain stability.When the U.S. pulled back from Syria under Donald Trump, it was Russia and Turkey — two countries with whom the U.S. has difficult relations — that filled the void.Flashback: Obama withdrew U.S. military forces from Iraq by 2011, after which sectarian tensions and a weak Iraqi state created a ripe environment for the formation of ISIS.This necessitated another American-led intervention in the region in 2014 — a move Khanna supported.Biden told congressional leaders in a letter Saturday his Syria strike last week was consistent with the U.S. right of self-defense.The White House declined to comment on Khanna's suggestions.The Biden administration has made clear in recent moves it intends to refocus on what it sees as more pressing issues.During his first foreign policy address, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the United States’ relationship with China the "biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century."While acknowledging other nations present their own challenges, Blinken noted China's ability to destabilize the international system.Biden didn’t call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until almost a month into his term.The bottom line: As Axios’ Barak Ravid reported from Tel Aviv, U.S. presidents have for decades arrived in office hoping to reach a historic peace deal.Biden doesn't see that as achievable under the current circumstances.Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been updated.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk yells in court over pre-trial jailing: ‘It’s not fair!’

    Richard Barnett, 60, of Arkansas faces federal charges including disorderly conduct in a capitol building