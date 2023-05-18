Anti-corruption prosecutor launches investigation into former Supreme Court judge over leak of confidential documents

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office

SAPO alleges that certain individuals had unlawfully disclosed legally protected materials related to the competition to the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (VKKS).

These documents were seized during a search of Knyazev's office.

Disclosure of such information is illegal and may cause "irreparable harm" to the interests of the state, SAPO says, citing Part 3 of Article 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation was entrusted to the Internal Control Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Read also: Moscow court arrest in absentia leading Bellingcat investigator Christo Grozev

The Knyazev case

On the evening of May 15, reports emerged that Vsevolod Knyazev, the head of the Supreme Court, is suspected of receiving a $2.7 million bribe, which was documented by NABU and SAPO.

Later, the SAPO confirmed that Knyazev had been detained in relation to that case. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called it the largest exposure of a high-ranking judicial official since the establishment of NABU and SAPO.

Kryvonos revealed that his bureau has documented a series of contacts between the owner of financial firm Finances and Credit Group, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, and one of the owners of a law firm used to conceal criminal activities. These contacts involved an agreement regarding unlawful benefits in favor of high-ranking court officials for “rendering the necessary decision” in favor of Zhevaho.

Read also: Anti-graft court greenlights investigation of prominent banker’s bribery case in absentia

On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev, who lost his position as Chief Justice, but remains a judge until the High Council of Justice decides otherwise. He and his lawyer, listed as an accomplice in the case, were charged with receiving undue advantages.

Zhevaho denies his involvement in the multimillion-dollar bribe, as stated in a press release issued by his spokesperson to Forbes, though in a recent case on April 19, the Supreme Court upheld Zhevaho's 40% stake in the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant in a lawsuit that had been ongoing since 2005.

Story continues

Knyazev was elected as the Head of the Supreme Court in late October 2021. Prior to that, he had served as a judge and secretary of the Supreme Chamber of the Supreme Court since 2017.

Law enforcement authorities are also probing other episodes of bribery of Supreme Court judges.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine