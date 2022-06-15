Anti-crime summit to address rising crime rate in metro Atlanta

Dozens of law enforcement and elected leaders gathered Wednesday for a summit to discuss crimes trends and how combat them, especially gun violence.

The summit came on the heels of a violent night in Atlanta that saw six shootings in six hours that left two people dead.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis led the summit, saying that her office is going to work hard to bring crime levels down in metro Atlanta

“You have a DA that is going to seriously prosecute people who believe the best way to resolve conflict is shooting people,” Willis said.

Willis said criminal gangs are the driving force behind many crimes in the metro Atlanta area, are constantly recruit young teens to join, stealing their innocence for a life of crime, that can lead to prison or an early grave.

“We are not going to give our children to the streets. We are going all that is need to keep the community safe.” said Willis.

Summit participants also discussed how Atlanta has become a hub for sex trafficking.

“The sexual exploitation of children has become third-biggest money maker for organized crime, right behind guns and drugs.” said Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Earnelle Winfrey.

A half-dozen shootings happened in Atlanta overnight, including on a MARTA train at Peachtree Center, where a man and a woman were shot on a train. One person was shot and killed on Thomasville Road in Southeast Atlanta and another at Woodruff Park near the GSU campus.

“Both of those fell into the category of an escalated dispute. It’s the number one motivator of homicides in Atlanta.” said Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police have made an arrest in one of the deadly shootings. MARTA Police have identified two suspects in the train shooting but have not made arrests.