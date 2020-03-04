Anti-dairy activists stormed Biden's Super Tuesday victory stage, were tackled by his communications team

Vice President Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles was interrupted by a couple of anti-dairy protesters who stormed the stage and chanted "Let Dairy Die." They were within striking distance of Biden, but also within striking distance of Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and his senior communications adviser Symone Sanders.









security at the Biden event is a bit lax pic.twitter.com/Bj5yzYcgEQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

Sanders, who was press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his 2016 presidential run, ran onstage and tackled a second protester after Biden's security grabbed the first one.





Symone Sanders joked about the incident afterward.









I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

But Robert Gibbs, former President Barack Obama's first press secretary, wasn't laughing on MSNBC. "What happened tonight was nothing short of genuinely scary," he said. Either Bernie Sanders or Biden will be "the likely Democratic nominee. They should have Secret Service protection in the next 24 to 48 hours." Watch below.









Fmr. Obama Press Sec. Robert Gibbs: "Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden need Secret Service protection. What happened tonight was nothing short of genuinely scary." pic.twitter.com/KUkl5FP3wp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

