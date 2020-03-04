Anti-dairy activists stormed Biden's Super Tuesday victory stage, were tackled by his communications team

Peter Weber

Vice President Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles was interrupted by a couple of anti-dairy protesters who stormed the stage and chanted "Let Dairy Die." They were within striking distance of Biden, but also within striking distance of Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and his senior communications adviser Symone Sanders.



Sanders, who was press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his 2016 presidential run, ran onstage and tackled a second protester after Biden's security grabbed the first one.


Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images


Symone Sanders joked about the incident afterward.



But Robert Gibbs, former President Barack Obama's first press secretary, wasn't laughing on MSNBC. "What happened tonight was nothing short of genuinely scary," he said. Either Bernie Sanders or Biden will be "the likely Democratic nominee. They should have Secret Service protection in the next 24 to 48 hours." Watch below.



