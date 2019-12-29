Anti-Defamation League VP: New York City is in the middle of an 'epidemic' of anti-Semitism

The knife attack Saturday evening that wounded five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, has prompted swift condemnation from prominent New York leaders, members of Congress, and presidential candidates, many of whom sounded fearful about the spread of anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

Oren Segal, the vice president of the Anti-Defamation League, voiced that concern as well. In an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, he told host Jake Tapper that the New York City area — which has recently seen multiple high-profile acts of violence against its Jewish communities — is in the middle of an "epidemic" of anti-Semitic incidents.

He said there's been a 17 percent rise in incidents in 2019, though he added the ADL is still trying to pinpoint the exact reasons for the motivations behind the increase, a priority for the organization.









“At this point, we are in an epidemic in New York City, of all places, for the Jewish community” Oren Segal, VP of the Anti-Defamation League, tells @jaketapper in response to the Hanukkah celebration stabbings in New York. https://t.co/Bw7w7JFxgv #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/irTSUrIoTs — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 29, 2019

