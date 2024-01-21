Anti-DEI Crusader Caught in Racist Rant About ‘Low IQ’ Nannies: Report

A prominent conservative writer railed against what she saw as the alarming spread of “nannies of color” on New York City’s wealthy Upper East Side. In a lengthy investigation on the anti-woke network’s backdoor scheming, the New York Times published an email by Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald, who lamented “the bizarreness of females” who chose to work in demanding fields and outsourced their childcare to “someone from the low IQ 3rd world.” Mac Donald tore into women who traded personal childcare to pursue competitive career goals, such as making partner at a law firm, as yet “another curse of feminism.”

