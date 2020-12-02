The Anti Diet Nutrition App Wellory Announces $4.2M In Funding To Help Consumers Stay Healthy At Home

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellory, the anti-diet app that delivers 1-1 personalized nutrition coaching, announced today that it has raised a total of $4.2 Million. Story Ventures led the round, with participation from Harlem Capital, the Co-Founders of Tinder Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, Ground Up Ventures, NBA Player Wayne Ellington, Hannah Bronfman, as well as executives from Google, Amazon, Glossier, among others. This investment goes towards the development of Wellory's technology, marketing efforts and team growth.

Each year, 45 million Americans try dieting and fail; Emily Hochman, CEO and Founder of Wellory, was one of them. She built Wellory out of personal need, having struggled with fad and yo-yo dieting which led to several potential chronic illnesses, and the threat of infertility. Hochman decided to take her health into her own hands by enrolling in the Institute for Integrative Nutrition where, with a balanced nutritional plan and the right support system, she was able to rebuild her health. As a certified health coach, Hochman also managed the customer success team at tech startup WayUp, learning the value that the intersection of technology and human interaction can bring to the ever-evolving digital world.

"At Wellory, we're on a mission to make personalized nutrition accessible for all. We believe that everyone deserves a long-term, healthy relationship with food." Hochman says, "It's important that we address nutrition education in our country head on. We must prioritize teaching consumers how to make better nutrition choices so we can stave off increasing obesity rates, chronic illness, and decreasing life expectancy. Wellory is here to provide that support, particularly now more than ever, when people are struggling to stay healthy at home."

Wellory focuses on making micro adjustments that lead to macro behavior change. The app's relationship-driven, meal-by-meal approach is paired with photo-sharing—a simple but powerful tool that helps coaches identify opportunities to make nutrition recommendations, while helping clients stay accountable to their new habits and track progress over time.

"As a data technology investor, we get approached by different types of wearable or diagnostic companies nearly every week," says Jake Yormak, Managing Partner of Story Ventures. "We love the category but what we saw in Wellory was a way to put a human coach at the center of understanding this health data. With nutrition as the wedge, Wellory has built a trusted relationship with people who affirmatively want to better understand and improve their wellbeing."

While Wellory takes a 1-1 approach to nutrition, they're also building an inclusive community for the experts themselves. Serving as a provider for nutrition experts, Wellory Nutrition Coaches are given the tools and platform to connect and learn from each others' backgrounds, training, and hands-on experiences—ultimately benefiting Wellory clients as well. Hired from top programs in nutrition, dietetics and food sciences, Wellory has a network of over 650+ practitioners today and growing.

Wellory is available for download now in the Apple Store and Google Play at $59.99/month ($2/day) with the option of cancelling at any time.

ABOUT WELLORY

Wellory is a health tech company reinventing personal nutrition to create healthier relationships with food. After experimenting with fad diets for years, Founder + CEO Emily Hochman is on a mission to create an accessible and affordable solution that bridges the disconnect between losing weight and eating healthy. Through Wellory's user-friendly app, clients match with a Wellory Nutrition Coach to receive 1-1 recommendations, feedback, and support to reach their personal health goals. The mobile service offers a science-based habit-building approach, personalized meal planning, photo-based meal logging, and daily communication through its community of nutritionists, certified health coaches and registered dietitians. Named Tech NYC's "Top Five New York Health and Wellness Companies to Watch in 2020", Wellory is also the creator of National Nutrition Day, a national holiday dedicated to celebrating healthy eating. For more information and to download the app, visit wellory.com .

ABOUT EMILY HOCHMAN

Emily Hochman is the 28-year old Founder and CEO of Wellory, the anti-diet nutrition app on a mission to make personalized nutrition accessible for all. Hochman has been featured in Business Insider, Thrive Global, named Bucknell University's 13 Under 35 Innovators and Forbes 30 Under 30.

