The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

The anti-Florida man is not alone. Except Cape Coral police say that Lasnik did more than just vent vocally.

Now, the 27-year-old Lasnik faces a third-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill charge, according to Lee County court records.

According to an arrest report, a Cape Coral officer responded to a call that came from a Marathon gas station on Prado Boulevard in Southwest Florida at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.

A “disturbance involving weapons,” the caller said.

When the officer spoke to the caller, he was told Lasnik was arguing with the clerk inside the gas station and when he left the store “he was making vulgar statements about Florida and being extremely loud.”

The caller, identified as “the victim” on the report, told Lasnik that he should go back to his state if he did not like Florida.

“This upset Mr. Lasnik,” the arrest affidavit said.

According to police, Lasnik reached inside his Mitsubish Mirage that had been parked near the victim and pulled out a small frame Glock 43X handgun, cocked it and pointed the firearm at the victim’s face.

Police tracked Lasnik to his nearby home using the license plate. He also matched the victim’s description, the report said. Police said Lasnik was wearing the same clothes he had on at the gas station and that he allowed officers to retrieve the handgun, which they say they found in the front seat of the Mitsubishi.

Lasnik was taken to Lee County Jail and held on a $15,000 bail. He was released Thursday afternoon. Lasnik filed a request with the court for a public defender, according to records on Friday.