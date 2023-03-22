Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

Carmen Reinicke
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares have jumped 74% over the last two days after touching a record low on Friday. The New Jersey-based company closed at $2.00 a share, up about 28% on Wednesday after gaining more than 35% the day before.

The rally was sparked by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on Monday that said clinical cases of Candida auris, a fungus considered an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat, rose 209% from 2019 to 2021, and saw an especially dramatic uptick during the Covid pandemic.

Scynexis is worth looking at amid Candida auris spread because of its antifungal drug Ibrexafungerp, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote in a Tuesday note.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases are concerning and emphasize the need for a new effective treatment,” she wrote. Scynexis’s market capitalization was roughly $65 million as of Wednesday’s close.

Cantor reiterated its overweight ratings on Scynexis and Cidara Therapeutics Inc., another pharmaceutical company that makes antifungals, saying it sees potentially positive catalysts for both in the next 12 to 18 months.

Shares of Cidara shed 4% Wednesday, but are up 151% year-to-date through Wednesday’s close.

(Updates to market close throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly drug-resistant fungus has spread across the U.S. Here’s what you need to know about Candida auris

    Cases have been recorded in more than half of U.S. states over the past 12 months, with Nevada, California and Florida reporting the most infections.

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Nio Stock Heads For Best Week Since January, Lifted By This EV Goal

    Nio's CFO said the Chinese EV startup is "very confident" about doubling sales this year.

  • There’s still a case for 'transitory' inflation

    Two economists think COVID-related supply disruptions are still a big cause of inflation. If so, the Fed might be done hiking interest rates.

  • The pill, the coil and breast cancer: What you need to know

    This morning, millions of women woke up to potentially worrying news. According to new research by the University of Oxford, taking the pill – or any other form of hormonal contraception, including the coil – increases the risk of breast cancer by 25 per cent.

  • Bank deposits have stabilized in last week, Powell says

    "We took powerful actions with Treasury and the FDIC, which demonstrate that all depositors' savings are safe," Powell told a news conference following the central bank's decision to raise interest rates for a ninth straight meeting despite what he acknowledged were substantial questions about the banking turmoil's impact on the economy. The issue of the safety of trillions of dollars in the banking system was a key focus of questions put to Powell after the Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.75-5.00%.

  • Stocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders bracing for the usually unnerving Federal Reserve decision got a double dose of stress on Wednesday, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks rattling bank shares and Jerome Powell dashing hopes the central bank would cut rates this year.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Ta

  • Apollo, Carlyle Scour Bankrupt SVB Financial for Loan Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. are zeroing in on a book of loans up for grabs now that the former parent company of Silicon Valley Bank has filed for bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Ma

  • Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Fed Rate Hike

    U.S. stock indexes edged down after a closely watched interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Bloomberg Invest: Stanhope CEO Sees ‘Substantial’ Crisis Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanhope Capital Chief Executive Officer Daniel Pinto warned that fallout from the banking crisis will be “substantial” and the Federal Reserve must bear the blame. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets Wrap“I agree

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Stock Market Sinks After Fed's Move And Powell's Comments; GameStop Pops

    The stock market turned red following the Federal Reserve's policy announcement Wednesday afternoon.

  • Looking at Some Unanswered Signature and Silvergate Bank Questions

    It seems the crypto industry still has some questions about Signature and Silvergate’s shutdowns.

  • Top Dividend Stocks: This Packaged Foods Company's Dividend Soars 50%

    Conagra Brands (CAG), part of IBD's Dividend Leaders screen, is a dividend stock in focus as the company projects growth and expands its dividend at a rapid rate. The company — headquartered in Chicago — is a packaged foods provider that owns various brands including Healthy Choice Meals, Slim Jim, Hunt's Tomato Sauce and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn. Dividend Soars As...

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on Two U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor indicates that more than 60% of Comerica and U.S. Bancorp deposits are uninsured.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.