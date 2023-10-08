Anti-gay bigots break elderly man’s jaw in Manhattan hate crime street attack

A group of anti-gay bigots pummeled a 72-year-old man, breaking his jaw, in a Manhattan hate crime street attack, police said Sunday.

“What are you doing around here, you f—ing f—-t?” the four assailants asked the stranger, confronting him near W. 17th St. and Ninth Ave. in Chelsea about 10:15 p.m. Sept 15, cops said.

The young men punched and kicked the victim and struck him with various objects before running into a nearby building, cops said

The victim made his was to an area hospital by private means to be treated for a broken jaw and cuts to his hands and face, according to police.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops released photos of the suspects Sunday and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down. One is described as heavyset with a light complexion while the other three are slim with medium complexions.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.