Anti-government rioters torch buildings in Solomon Islands' capital

Reuters

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in protecting against serious illness, but they do not protect against "long COVID" in people who become infected despite vaccination, new data show. For six months, researchers tracked 9,479 vaccinated individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 and about the same number of infected patients who had not been vaccinated. Compared to the unvaccinated patients, people with so-called breakthrough infections were "at a much lower risk of severe complications of COVID-19" such as the need to be admitted to an intensive care unit, requiring breathing assistance, or developing a blood clot in their legs or lungs, said Maxime Taquet of the University of Oxford.