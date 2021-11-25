Anti-government rioters torch buildings in Solomon Islands' capital

Plumes of thick black smoke billow high as rioters torch buildings in the Solomon Islands' capital of Honiara Thursday, targeting the city's Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. of fire and smoke rising

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories