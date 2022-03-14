🌱 Anti-Gun NYPD Units Take The Street + Library Ditches Masks

Get on up, New York City! Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started off right.

Partly sunny. High: 62 Low: 47.

Here are the top stories today in New York City:

New anti-gun NYPD units entered the city's streets of 25 police precincts deemed to be at high-risk of gun violence. The units aren't plainclothes according to the commissioner–their uniforms clearly read NYPD. Lawyers from the Legal Aid Society said in a statement they wanted accountability, no matter the type of officer involved. (New York City Patch) The Brooklyn Public Library announced on Monday that all of its branches would drop their indoor mask mandate, and resume indoor programming which has largely been paused since March 2020. The library's decision comes after Mayor Adams lifted most masking requirements in NYC schools last week. (Patch) Gary Cabana, the man suspected of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Sunday was still at large yesterday, eluding police while posting on social media accounts. According to reports Cabana is a former Broadway theater usher. (New York City Patch) Upper East Side neighbors are raising the alarm over a particularly loud construction site next to their apartment building, which they say is producing the same level of sound as a lawn mower 25 feet away–from sunrise to sunset. The site is to be developed as a storage facility. (New York City Patch) Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin, who's life was dramatized in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, was set to be deported from New York to Germany on Monday night, after spending nearly a year in ICE custody upstate. (New York City Patch)

Today in New York City:

Genius & Anxiety: How Jews Changed the World at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (2 p.m.)

A New Life Rhythm: Discerning in Retirement Small Group, online via Zoom (5 p.m.)

Queens Centers for Progress Presents the 26th Annual “Evening Of Fine Food” (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Two days ago yesterday marked the first COVID-19 fatality reported in New York City. (Press Release Desk)

Despite being Ukrainian-owned, this 'Russian cuisine' restaurant in the West Village received so much hate mail for appearing superficially to support Russia, that they decided to re-brand themselves. (New York City Patch)

Did you know you? You can now join Mayor Adams on TikTok, and see the latest smoothie he's drinking. (New York City Patch)

