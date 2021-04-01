Anti-hazing law overdue, victim's mother tells lawmakers

Jim Provance, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·4 min read

Apr. 1—COLUMBUS — The mother of an Ohio University student who died after a hazing incident in 2018 urged state lawmakers on Wednesday to take a stand against the practice the same way students on college campuses across the state are now doing.

"We don't want another family to go through the pain and loss our family has experienced," said Kathleen Wiant, mother of Collin Wiant, 18, from Dublin, Ohio, who died of asphyxiation after inhaling a canister of nitrous oxide.

"Sadly another family has," she told the Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee. "The hazing death of Stone Foltz further underscores the importance of getting this bill passed and not having it stall as it did last November. No family should ever have to go through what his family has gone through. No family should ever have to go through what my family has gone through."

Senate Bill 126, sponsored by Sens. Stephanie Kunze (R., Hilliard) and Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), would create "Collin's Law."

Mr. Foltz, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, died in early March following a Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity event during which, a family attorney has said, he was given a "copious amount of alcohol."

The bill would generally increase penalties for hazing and create the new crime of aggravated hazing, a second-degree felony carrying up to eight years in prison.

A charge of aggravated hazing may be brought if the victim is physically harmed or killed and either the hazing was performed with reckless indifference to the safety of the victim or the victim was coerced or forced into consuming alcohol or a drug.

Tyler Perino, of Waterville, told the committee of being subjected to repeated hazing as he pledged a fraternity at Miami University in Oxford. He said it culminated in a full night of brutal paddling and forced liquor consumption. After being returned home, his girlfriend called 911, and he was unconscious when taken to the hospital with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit.

"Sadly,a culture of hazing has taken hold in too many organizations and campuses throughout our state," Mr. Perino said. "It's often embraced as tradition. Young people accept it and then go on to be perpetrators of it. Some even feel like it's an important part of their growth to adulthood. It has to stop."

After the incident, he transferred to the University of Toledo close to home "to get a fresh start." He is studying psychology.

In some respects his story is similar to that of Mr. Foltz — except he survived to tell it to legislators.

"It's almost like deja vu," he told The Blade after his testimony. "People go through exactly the same thing, whether they get beat physically or forced to do things that benefit the older members. A lot of it is surrounded by forced drinking. Forced drinking is the heart and soul of this whole problem."

Sen. Terry Johnson (R., McDermott), the committee's chairman, told Mr. Perino he believes the bill has a "good chance of rocketing through the Senate." An anti-hazing bill that has passed the House last session stalled in that chamber.

Senate Bill 126 would define the general crime of hazing as knowingly forcing or coercing a victim to ingest food, alcohol, drugs, or other substances that place a victim at risk or causing substantial risk of emotional harm.

The severity of the crime would climb from a fourth-degree misdemeanor, carrying up to 30 days in jail, to a fifth-degree felony, punishable by up to a year, if the victim is physically harmed.

The bill also creates new crimes of supporting hazing and failure to report hazing. It would require volunteers, administrators, employees, and faculty of a public and private institution of higher education to report hazing along with volunteers and officials of a fraternity, sorority, sports, club, or other organization.

It requires colleges and universities to adopt anti-hazing policies that, among other things, could tie violations to the withholding of student diplomas and revocation of an organization's right to operate on campus.

Also voicing support for the bill Wednesday were prosecutors, the Ohio attorney general, universities, and fraternities.

First Published March 31, 2021, 5:11pm

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Finally Catches Up

    I still think we'll see a rally soon ... and don't think it will be like it was in the prior two lows this year.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Weighing $1 Billion-Plus U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with advisers on the first-time share sale, which could take place as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said. An offering could value J&T Express at about $5 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company is considering a new funding round after it recently raised $300 million, one of the people said.J&T Express could potentially challenge telecommunications tower operator PT Indosat as the biggest U.S. listing by an Indonesian company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Indosat raised $1.05 billion in an IPO in 1994. If successful, J&T Express would also be the first Indonesian firm to list in New York since 2019.Details of J&T Express’s IPO including size and timeline could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. A representative for J&T Express declined to comment.Founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Jet Lee and Tony Chen, J&T Express has since expanded into countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and China, according to its website. The courier has more than 350,000 employees and recently launched an air freighter in Tangerang.J&T Express counts among its partners Indonesia’s e-commerce firms PT Tokopedia and Bukalapak.com and Shopee, a unit of Singapore-based Sea Ltd.Demand for logistics and warehouses have been turbo-charged by the pandemic as customers increasingly switch to online shopping. Delivery service providers are particularly needed in Indonesia as its population of 267 million is spread across about 7,000 islands.Read more: PE Firms Are Feasting on China’s $5.5 Billion Logistics M&AFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seoul sends bid for co-hosting 2032 Olympics with N.Korea despite frosty ties

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean capital Seoul said on Thursday it has sent a proposal for co-hosting the 2032 Olympics with the North's Pyongyang to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a bid to keep its hopes alive despite Brisbane being the front-runner. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in late 2018. But relations have soured since a summit between Kim and then U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 failed to reach agreement on North Korea's denuclearisation, in which Moon had offered to play a mediating role.

  • Private employers added back 517,000 jobs in March, missing expectations: ADP

    ADP released the results of its March private payrolls report Wednesday morning.

  • Exclusive: White House asks EPA to study whether EVs can generate renewable fuel credits

    The White House has directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study whether using renewable fuels to power electric vehicle charging should generate tradeable credits under the nation's biofuels program, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The proposal could give the fledgling U.S. electric vehicle industry a big boost because it could grant it fresh incentives and a new revenue stream. But the idea would introduce new actors like Tesla Inc into a program that has already bitterly divided the oil and corn industries.

  • LA Times Billionaire’s Daughter Is Tinkering With the Paper. And Staffers Welcome It.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutWhen the Wall Street Journal reported in February that Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong was thinking of selling the paper, the news sent shock and alarm through the paper’s newsroom.Soon-Shiong and a spokesperson for the West Coast’s largest newspaper quickly attempted to tamp down the speculation and quiet the unease among staffers, releasing statements downplaying the report as “inaccurate” and declaring that the owner was “committed” to the paper.But for many LA Times employees, the clearest reassurance that they would not be in for a third new owner in as many years came from a seemingly unlikely source: the billionaire media mogul’s daughter, Nika Soon-Shiong.“WSJ is 100% wrong,” the Stanford graduate succinctly declared on Twitter.Several LA Times staffers publicly tweeted their sighs of relief in response. “Thank you,” wrote the paper’s Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske, “exactly how I like my statements: short; sweet.” Staff writer Joel Rubin cheered Nika’s certainty, tweeting: “Any questions?” And immigration reporter Cindy Carcamo added: “Thank you for weighing in, Nika!”“It felt important to speak out because of how disruptive that kind of misinformation can be to people who have entrusted us with the stability of the paper,” Nika, who is in her late twenties, said in an email to The Daily Beast. “It’s a lot easier to plant rumors that something might happen than to assure people it won’t, so a Tweet seemed like a very small thing to do.”To media observers who hadn’t been paying much attention to palace intrigue at the West Coast paper, it may have been a bit surprising that the firmest denial came not from the paper’s owner, but from his daughter, who is nowhere to be found on the masthead and has thus far kept a relatively low profile.Over the past year, however, the pharmaceutical executive’s daughter has emerged as a surrogate between the paper and its ownership family. LA Times insiders say Patrick Soon-Shiong has been somewhat less engaged in the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic—two of his pharmaceutical companies have been developing a vaccine that is currently in clinical trials—but his daughter has taken on a larger informal role and become a familiar presence in some newsroom affairs. While she has no official title or duties at the paper, the LA Times itself reported that Nika has become increasingly involved in high-level management decisions, acting as another representative for the family in decisions about the paper and its direction.The Daily Beast spoke with LA Times staffers across multiple levels of the company, many of whom said that Nika’s increased involvement has been a welcome addition to the newsroom.Unlike members of the Sulzberger family, who have served as both owners of the New York Times and writers and reporters for the paper, Nika Soon-Shiong isn’t a journalist and harbors no desire to be a glitzy media executive. Though she briefly had a stint as an intern at the paper nearly a decade ago, she has made a name for herself in the philanthropic world as a full-time community activist in Los Angeles. Since graduating with a master’s degree in African studies from Stanford, she’s led multiple nonprofits geared at promoting local universal basic income projects in Los Angeles, heading up the Fund for Guaranteed Income, and serving as the co-director of the Compton Pledge, a philanthropic partnership that provides direct cash transfers to several hundred low-income LA-area residents.In the year after Soon-Shiong’s family bought the LA Times and several other Southern California papers from Tribune Publishing for $500 million, she largely remained removed from newsroom business. But following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last year, she saw an opportunity to help ease tensions within the newsroom amid national conversations around race, policing, and institutional injustices in the news business.Soon-Shiong made several noteworthy editorial proposals, encouraging the paper to vastly increase its coverage of nonwhite communities in the Los Angeles area, and suggesting the paper avoid using the word “looting” when covering the civil unrest over police brutality and racial injustice. The Times subsequently changed its style guidelines to specify when the paper felt it was appropriate to use the word.Floyd’s death set off an internal reckoning within the LA Times, specifically around the mistreatment of and lack of upward mobility for Black, Latino, and Asian staffers, a disproportionately white leadership, and “dehumanizing” coverage of nonwhite communities in Southern California—one of the most diverse metropolitan areas in America. As some of the details spilled out into public view last year, Soon-Shiong recalled to The Daily Beast, she was inspired to reach out to the Black and Latino staff caucuses to initiate conversations between her family and those groups. And over the past several months Nika has continued to keep in touch with staff from the caucuses, forging personal relationships and earning the respect of a number of employees in the newsroom.“I saw clear alignment between the demands which they voiced and the ambitions that my family has for the paper,” she said. “And I did not want that to get lost in translation, especially if I could encourage a franker dialogue.”Since the flare-ups at the paper last year, Soon-Shiong has become more engaged in newsroom affairs on the opinion side as well. Multiple LA Times insiders familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that she has been active with the paper’s editorial board, sitting in on meetings throughout the past year.“I don’t represent a point of view other than my own, but am continuously learning about how representation in mass media articulates entrenched biases at the same time as it can dismantle them,” she wrote in an email to the Beast.The Spawn of NYC’s Most Elite Media Stars Started a Woke High-School PaperHowever, increased involvement for the Soon-Shiong family with the editorial board has already proven to risk potential conflict with staffers.Last year, for example, the paper was preparing to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary—which it had done in previous years—arranging calls and meetings with candidates including Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, and others. According to sources familiar with the situation, when the board brought its selection to Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire businessman who serves as both the paper’s owner and publisher rejected it, arguing he did not want the paper to back a candidate in the primary.The move caused friction between the publisher and some editorial board members, including editor Nicholas Goldberg, who has since moved into an editor-at-large role. Ultimately, on Sept. 10, the LA Times endorsed Joe Biden in the general election.Still, the ownership family remains popular among staff, not least in part thanks to Nika’s efforts.While some employees were initially skeptical of Patrick Soon-Shiong when he bought the paper in June 2018, newsroom staff now overwhelmingly view the family’s purchase as a relief from Tribune, the company’s previous owners, and as preferable to alternatives—including the teetering national brands, backed by ruthless hedge funds seemingly intent on squeezing money out of dying regional newspapers.Even privately, LA Times staffers at multiple levels of the paper who spoke with The Daily Beast—under condition of anonymity to speak freely about their employer—had fairly positive things to say about Nika’s increased presence, emphasizing that she has been receptive to employees’ mission for greater inclusivity in the newsroom and its coverage, is closer in age to many reporters, and could prove a welcome liaison between staffers and the family.And Soon-Shiong said she has been encouraged by the warm reception from staff, and described how she sees parallels between her philanthropic work and her aims with the family newspaper.“Society’s inheritance of patriarchal, white-led institutions shouldn’t condemn us to pernicious cultures or processes,” she said. “Not if we figure out together what it would look and feel like to lead differently—from the heart.”Ultimately, Soon-Shiong said, she has no overarching editorial agenda other than to foster stronger ties between the paper and its ownership.“My hope is to be an empathetic ear for staff at all levels of the company,” she said.—Lachlan Cartwright contributed reporting.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Semiconductor stocks are getting a lift from Biden’s big spending plan

    The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 2.4% on March 31, with all 30 its components showing gains for the session. In February, the Semiconductor Industry Association’s (SIA) board of directors, which includes CEOs or senior executives of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Intel Corp. (INTC) Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) and others, sent a letter to Biden.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor sets plans for $100 billion investment: reports

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand capacity, the company said in statements given to Bloomberg News and Reuters, following local reports. The company said the capacity is needed for 5G and high-performance computing demand. The company's fabs have been running at over 100% over the past 12 months, the Bloomberg report said. Taiwan Semiconductor's clients include Apple and Qualcomm .

  • J&J uncovers problem with vaccine batch

    Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday said it may have found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine.The New York Times reported about 15 million doses were ruined, without citing a source.They said the workers had conflated ingredients for the J&J vaccine and another produced at the same plant - a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.J&J didn't directly respond to how many doses were ruined, but said in a statement that the the batch being produced at Emergent Biosolutions' site in Baltimore, did not meet quality standards and did not advance to the fill-and-finish stage.They added that the problem at the plant which is not yet authorized to produce the drug substance for the vaccine was identified and addressed and alerted with the U.S Food and Drug administration.The news coincides with the Biden administration trying to ramp up efforts to get vaccines out to U.S. states.Last month the White House said it was exploring ways to increase manufacturing of J&J's vaccine.Emergent, which is a manufacturer for both J&J and AstraZeneca, referred to J&J's statement when contacted for comment.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Volkswagen to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

    Some thought it was an early April Fool's joke. But Volkswagen is apparently about to change its name, at least in the U.S.There it will soon be known as 'Voltswagen'. That's volts, as in electricity. The new name take effect in May, and is intended to flag VW's big move into electric cars. All EVs will have Voltswagen badging on the rear. Conventionally powered cars will just have the VW emblem. New exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all the company's U.S. properties. The move comes six years after VW admitted rigging emissions tests in the country. That ultimately cost it around 38 billion dollars in fines, refits and legal costs. Now the German giant wants to put all that behind it with a focus on clean vehicles. It's aiming to double sales of EVs at its core brand this year.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Report says Britain is a model for racial equality

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" but more still needs to be done, a review into race inequality said on Wednesday, a conclusion that provoked fury from critics who branded it a "whitewash". The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States. "Put simply we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," Tony Sewell, the commission's chairman, said in a foreword to the report.

  • Raleigh business sues Downtown South, saying developers pushing them out

    “We remain focused on our work to ensure a clean site for the benefit of the community and environment,” says a member of the development team.

  • Here’s where Miami public school teachers can get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in high demand and new shipments may not arrive in Florida anytime soon.