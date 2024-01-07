Anti-Hezbollah message displayed in Lebanon airport hack

Information display screens displayed an anti-Hezbollah message at Beirut’s international airport on Sunday due to a hack as tensions continue to rise in the region.

Display screens that typically show arrival and departure times instead showed a message Sunday accusing the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of putting Lebanon at risk for a war with Israel, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The message reportedly was displayed alongside the logos of the group Soldiers of God, which the AP noted has gained attention in Lebanon for its anti-LGBTQ campaigns, and the small organization called The One Who Spoke.

The Soldiers of God denied its involvement, while The One Who Spoke shared photos of the message on social media, the AP reported.

“Hassan Nasrallah, you will no longer have supporters if you curse Lebanon with a war for which you will bear responsibility and consequences,” the message read, according to the wire outlet.

The hack was carried out by anti-Hezbollah domestic groups, according to the AP. The Associated Press also noted that local state-run media reported that the hack briefly interrupted baggage inspection.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah has been targeting Israeli military bases and positions along its northern border with Israel returning fire. Tensions have only risen in recent weeks, with the alleged Israeli assassination of a top Hamas official in a Beirut suburb last week.

Israel and Hezbollah traded heavy fire Saturday, which is one day after the leader of the militant group, Hassan Nasrallah, said it must retaliate for the alleged killing of the top Hamas official.

“We cannot keep silent about a violation of this seriousness because this means that all of our people will be exposed [to targeting]. All of our cities, villages and public figures will be exposed,” he said, the AP reported.

