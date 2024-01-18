Anti-hunger leaders rally at Capitol, push lawmakers to pass legislation for Summer EBT program

Members of seven community organizations, including the Iowa Hunger Coalition, Lutheran Services in Iowa and Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), gathered at the Capitol Wednesday, urging state lawmakers to pass legislation that ensures Iowa participates in the Summer Electronics Benefit Transfer program next year and the years to come.

They say Summer EBT is crucial to low-income families, and Gov. Kim Reynolds' refusal to enroll the state in such a program comes at a time when food pantries saw a surge in the number of visitors last year spurring historic record highs.

"We're doing everything we can in the nonprofit sector," said DMARC CEO Matt Unger, whose faith-based organization manages more than a dozen food pantries in the Des Moines metro. "We're asking our government to please make the same effort."

At a makeshift podium, in the Capitol rotunda, Unger was among the community leaders at the rally who voiced concerns over Reynolds' decision to reporters, passersby and a handful of legislators. He said he sees less and less support from government officials, forcing already "stressed" agencies like his to "take on more share" and meet the challenge.

DMARC's Matt Unger advocates for Iowa to participate in a federal summer EBT program for Iowa children Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

DMARC distributed a petition signed by 140 Iowa faith leaders encouraging Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, and Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia, to "change course" or reconsider the state's participation in the Summer EBT Program. The Iowa Hunger Coalition, which led the rally, also launched a petition demanding lawmakers make the Summer EBT program a priority during this legislative session.

Luke Elzinga, board chair of the Iowa Hunger Coalition, which led the rally said legislation must be passed during this session so Iowa can participate in the 2025 Summer EBT program.

DMARC served approximately 29,469 people in November — "the busiest" month in the organization's 47-year history. The Food Bank of Iowa also distributed 2.15 million pounds of food in November, beating its previous record set in October 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unger said programs such as the Summer EBT are "a tool in our toolbox" and recalled that DMARC saw slightly fewer visitors when the federal government launched the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

State officials reported that 244,798 children in Iowa received Pandemic EBT benefits last summer. That program ended with the end of the federal public health emergency last year.

With Summer EBT, families would get $40 per eligible child — $120 total per child — to purchase groceries while schools are dismissed for summer break.

Elzinga, who also serves as DMARC's policy and advocacy manager, broke that amount down further: That's $1.33 per day for three months. He said he and other leaders know that dollar amount may seem small, but it can provide some relief to families.

From left to right: Mandi Remington, Luke Elzinga and Matt Unger listen as Common Good Iowa's Anne Discher (not pictured) speaks during a rally for summer EBT programs Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

In her announcement last month, Reynolds raised concerns about the Summer EBT program's failure to promote healthy eating habits among its users, stating "an EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic."

State officials have since walked back that comment.

"We did not indicate that the Summer EBT program was linked to obesity, however, a cash benefit card with very few limitations on purchases does not achieve direct access to healthy meals for school-age children," Sarah Ekstrand, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, previously told the Des Moines Register. "Whereas existing programs administered by Iowa HHS and Department of Education are centered around healthy food options and nutrition."

Governor's office spokesperson Kollin Crompton echoed Ekstrand's sentiment. Summer EBT funds, he said, carry no requirements that they be used to purchase fruits, vegetables or other nutritious food. But state-run food programs such as the Seamless Summer Option are required to offer balanced meals that provide milk, fruits, vegetables, proteins and grains, Crompton said.

Though the state has opted out of Summer EBT, Crompton said officials are exploring using federal American Rescue Plan dollars to incentivize eligible school districts and other sites to either participate in USDA-funded summer meal programs or expand their programs. They are also looking for ways to make sure Medicaid-eligible Iowans have healthy food options.

But leaders such as Elzinga say Summer EBT is meant to complement and boost the state's efforts. Again, Elizinga said, the federal program offers "a little bit of extra help" for families in need.

For Mandi Remington, the issue of food insecurity hits too close to home.

Remington, who attended the rally alongside Unger and Elzinga, opened up about her experience as a single mother and domestic abuse survivor caring for her family. Remington, executive director of Corridor Community Action Network in Center Point, said rising costs — rent, car payments and childcare expenses — have made it tougher for families like hers to meet their basic needs.

Remington said attending the rally was so important to her that she took time off work to join her colleagues and show support for programs such as Summer EBT and Pandemic EBT.

"During the summer my family received Pandemic EBT, it made a major difference in our ability to afford milk and fresh produce," she said. "Today's advocacy is an effective call to action to bridge those gaps and ensure that no child goes hungry when school's out."

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

Healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm contributed to this report.

