Anti-immigrant pundit Ann Coulter tells GOP candidate Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant

3
Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Ann Coulter says American-born Nikki Haley should “go back to (her) own country” because the former South Carolina governor once pushed to remove the Confederate flag from the state capitol.

In a xenophobic rant, Coulter mocked the newly minted Republican presidential candidate’s Indian heritage and said she had no business “taking down parts of (American) history” like the Stars and Bars.

“I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” Coulter said on right-wing radio host Mark Simone’s show. “What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there and they’re worshipping cows?”

Deriding Haley as “babycakes,” Coulter demanded that the proud daughter of Indian immigrants go back to her parents’ south Asian homeland.

“Why don’t you go back to your own country and reconsider that history?” Coulter asked.

Coulter makes no secret of her anti-immigrant views, often posting stories about crimes committed by immigrants.

“This is my country, lady,” she added.

The pundit was referring to Haley’s 2015 decision to pull down the Confederate flag from South Carolina’s capitol in the aftermath of the racist killing of nine Black churchgoers as they prayed in Charleston.

Haley uses the incident to illustrate her ability to reach across partisan and racial lines for support. But it may cause her to lose support among far right-wing white nationalist voters who dominate in GOP primary contests.

Haley proudly points to her parents’ journey from India to small town Georgia as the epitome of the American Dream.

Haley, 51, launched her 2024 Republican presidential campaign on Wednesday with a rousing speech heralding a new generation of GOP leadership.

The former U.N. ambassador is the first candidate to enter the race against former President Donald Trump, although she has carefully avoided criticizing her ex-boss.

Besides trashing Haley for her faith and heritage, Coulter also predicted she will go nowhere fast in a primary against Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among other political heavyweights.

“She’s utterly, completely, preposterously ridiculous. I don’t think she will get more than 2% of the vote,” Coulter said. “She’s just a preposterous creature.”

