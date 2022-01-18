After anti-Jewish graffiti found in 2 Fort Mill schools, 1 juvenile charged

Police and school officials are investigating after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in two Fort Mill schools, officials said.

The incidents happened at Nation Ford High School and Fort Mill Middle School, said Joe Burke, spokesman for the Fort Mill school district.

Parents at the schools were told of the incidents and law enforcement was called, Burke said.

A 16-year-old male juvenile student was charged last week with two counts of malicious injury to property after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Nation Ford, according to Bryan Zachary, Fort Mill Police Department chief.

The school resource officer found words including racial slurs describing Black people, references to Adolph Hitler and White Power, and a slogan that stated “The South shall rise again,” according to a Fort Mill police report.

Officers used video surveillance at the school to locate and charge the suspect as a juvenile, the report stated.

Burke, the schools spokesman, said in a statement to The Herald the high school suspect will face school discipline that could include expulsion.

A second incident was found Thursday at Fort Mill Middle School where anti-Jewish graffiti was found, Burke said. In that case the principal sent a message to parents that hate speech will not be tolerated.

“Anyone caught vandalizing our school will be put up for expulsion and charged by law enforcement,” the statement said. “Anyone caught using racial slurs or hate speech will be punished to the fullest extent possible.”

The U.S. State Department defines anti-Semitism as “A certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The middle school incident remains under investigation, Burke said.