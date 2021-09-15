Anti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance

Tom Arnold
·5 min read

By Tom Arnold

LONDON (Reuters) - A unit in Afghanistan's central bank leading a 15-year effort to counter illicit funding flows has halted operations, four staff members said, threatening to hasten the country's slide out of the global financial system.

Since 2006, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Afghanistan (FinTRACA) has gathered intelligence on thousands of suspicious transactions and helped convict smugglers and terrorist financiers, according to its website.

UN officials have said the Taliban, who seized Kabul on Aug. 15, made hundreds of millions of dollars from the drugs trade and other illicit sources when they were fighting government troops. The group has vowed there would be no drug cultivation in Afghanistan from now.

Information on FinTRACA's website indicated the Taliban were among those in its sights, while the staff Reuters spoke to said the group had been a target since its launch.

They declined to be named because of fear of reprisals owing to the sensitive nature of their work.

With the Islamist militant movement back in power, the absence of a functioning financial intelligence unit (FIU) could curtail Afghanistan's links to the international financial system and to lenders abroad, some experts warned.

Such units, which scrutinise money flows for potential suspicious activity, are critical for any nation that seeks to participate in the global financial community, said Stuart Jones, Jr., founder and chief executive of risk intelligence firm Sigma Ratings.

He was also U.S. Treasury attache to Afghanistan between 2008 and 2010.

Reconnecting with the financial system could be complicated by existing sanctions against the Taliban and the fact that a senior government minister heads a U.S.-designated terrorist organisation.

"Afghanistan was considered high-risk by nearly all global financial institutions pre-Taliban takeover," said Jones.

"Now, with untested leadership at the central bank, an inoperable financial intelligence unit and current asset freezes on the ruling government by the United Nations and terror designations of key figures by the United States, I would expect foreign financial institutions to tread extremely carefully."

The central bank did not respond to several attempts to reach it via email and telephone.

The Taliban want access to reserves https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-has-no-plans-release-billions-afghan-assets-treasury-says-2021-09-03 being held abroad as well as aid and other financing, as the economy reels from decades of war, drought, food shortages and the exodus of thousands of professionals.

STAFF FLED

The Taliban have said they want professionals to return to work to help revive the economy and vowed there would be no vendetta against old opponents. But many members of the ousted administration have fled the country or remain in hiding.

Three staff members said some of FinTRACA's 60-odd employees had left Afghanistan or gone underground in recent weeks.

One, who is still in Afghanistan, complained that international partners failed to get staff and their dependents out during the mass evacuation from Kabul that ended last month.

A Taliban spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of FinTRACA staff or whether the unit would operate in future.

The U.S. Treasury, which provided technical assistance to the unit with other national and international bodies, declined to comment on FinTRACA staff still in Afghanistan.

Some FinTRACA staff returned to the office last week after a request by acting central bank governor, Haji Mohammad Idris - a Taliban loyalist - for all central bank staff to be present in the bank, said one of the employees.

The employee added that the unit's senior management were not present and it was still not operating.

Some parts of the central bank are operational. Idris has been meeting with commercial banks and the central bank has supplied limited liquidity to banks while issuing directives to control scarce U.S. dollar supplies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghanistan-remittance-payouts-limited-local-currency-sources-2021-09-11, say bankers.

UNIT DISCONNECTED

FinTRACA provided intelligence to the international community through agreements with similar units from countries including Britain and the United States.

It also did so via Egmont Group, which exchanges information on illicit flows between more than 160 intelligence units and partners different bodies in the fight against money laundering and terror financing.

FinTRACA was disconnected from Egmont Group's international secure server on Aug. 15, the day the Taliban took Kabul, Egmont Group said on Sept. 2.

The group said it stood "in solidarity with our colleagues at FinTRACA and hopes that they and their families are safe."

Egmont Group did not respond to requests for an update on FinTRACA's status. One FinTRACA staff member said it was still disconnected on Tuesday.

"Disconnecting is a loss for the global FIU community as the aim is always to foster greater cooperation, but the underlying principle under which this cooperation takes place is trust and that is not in place at the moment in Afghanistan," said Mariano Federici, managing director of K2 Integrity and former chair of Egmont Group.

FinTRACA's website, which appears largely untouched since the Taliban's takeover, lists the Taliban as a terrorist group entity prohibited from depositing or withdrawing U.S. dollar bank notes.

One of the unit's roles included creating a "Watch-List" of individuals deemed high-risk to the financial system.

As recently as August, the unit logged 25 suspicious transactions reports in its database, taking the total for the year to date to 645, data on its website show.

With FinTRACA mothballed, local banks expect Afghanistan's status to be lowered by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an illicit flows watchdog, in a move that could further diminish its connectivity to the global financial community.

"The FATF is closely monitoring the developing situation in Afghanistan," the group said in a statement.

The Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering, of which Afghanistan is a member, did not respond to a request for comment.

(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse what it calls ambitious targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is vaccinated against the virus by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The three-page outline is addressed to countries, international organizations, and private sector groups invited to a virtual COVID-19 summit planned by the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly beginning this week. Other key targets include ensuring at least one in 1,000 people are tested weekly before the end of 2021, and building surge capacity to ensure that all healthcare workers have access to personal protective equipment such as masks in 2021.

  • Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says

    The Taliban have already broken their promises to safeguard women and protect human rights, and the international community must hold them to account, the outgoing government's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Tuesday. "The Taliban have vowed to respect women’s rights but women’s rights are disappearing from the landscape," Nasir Ahmad Andisha, who remains accredited at U.N. bodies despite the collapse of the government he represents, told the Human Rights Council.

  • Afghan women will be allowed to study in gender-segregated universities, the Taliban say

    Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at postgraduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the Taliban government's new higher education minister said Sunday.

  • 'You can see the changes': One month after the fall of Kabul, Taliban rule hardens in Afghanistan

    Since Biden ended the US exit in late August, the Taliban has in some ways returned to their previous brutal regime. Women are especially vulnerable.

  • China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande is teetering between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing for what was once the country's top-selling property developer. Founded in Guangzhou in 1996, Evergrande has epitomised China's freewheeling era of borrowing and building, but with liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion) its possible collapse looms as one of China's largest for years. Evergrande, which accelerated efforts to cut its debts in 2020 after regulators introduced caps, does not have any major offshore bond maturities until early next year but tardy payment of suppliers and interest on loans have brought to a head concerns that have long nagged at investors.

  • China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

    China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country’s standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

  • Evergrande short sellers face fee squeeze as shares slide

    Fund managers wanting to short sell cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group are paying unusually high fees to borrow the shares as demand to do so rockets and investors get out of long positions. Two market participants with direct knowledge of the matter said short sellers are paying fees equivalent to annualised rates of 50% or 60% to borrow Evergrande stock, which fell 11.87% to HK$2.97 a share on Tuesday. They said the squeeze was a result of both those wanting to place new short positions on Evergrande's shares and asset managers who had lent out their shares to short sellers now recalling them so they could sell their long positions.

  • UK house prices fall as property market cools

    The market has been moving at a record pace for a sustained period of time and so a pause for breath is more than natural, said one analyst.

  • China Property Slowdown Deepens as Evergrande Hurts Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s residential property slowdown deepened last month, signaling that regulatory tightening and an escalating crisis at the country’s most indebted developer are hurting buyer sentiment. Home sales by value slumped 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the onset of the coronavirus shut swathes of the economy at the start of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Wednesday.New-home prices in 70 cit

  • Afghan girls' football team flees to Pakistan

    Members of Afghanistan's national girls' football team have fled across the border into Pakistan dressed in burqas, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power, officials said Wednesday.

  • Most states have cut back public health powers amid pandemic

    Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. A Kaiser Health News review of hundreds of pieces of legislation found that, in all 50 states, legislators have proposed bills to curb such public health powers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While some governors vetoed bills that passed, at least 26 states pushed through laws that permanently weaken government authority to protect public health.

  • Americans to Pay Up for Organic Eggs After Trade Spat With India

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans could soon be paying more for organic eggs, and it’s largely because of a trade spat the U.S. is having with India. The U.S., which relies on the South Asian nation for more than 40% of its organic soy meal used to feed chickens, is investigating claims that India is unfairly dumping and subsidizing the product and harming American companies. The outcome is likely “significant tariffs,” according to Ryan Koory, director of economics for Mercaris, which tracks organic mar

  • SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, competitiveness

    SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Wednesday said so-called smart robots can revitalise Japan's economy and competitiveness, doubling down on robotics just as the company's much-hyped "Pepper" robot prepares to bow out. Son, at the online SoftBank World 2021 conference, said the firm's Vision Fund https://www.reuters.com/technology/german-chinese-startup-agile-robots-raises-220-million-investors-2021-09-09 is involved with 18 companies developing machines enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), far beyond the dancing and door-greeting capabilities of the cutesy Pepper. "We had a grandiose debut event with Pepper several years ago, now it is hanging its head low," Son said, standing in front of a projection of a slumping, switched-off Pepper.

  • Home of the Week: This $76 Million Mallorca Villa Has Its Own Underground Club and Rooftop Cinema

    Designed by Italian architect Matteo Thun, Villa Solitaire also has three pools, a glass elevator and endless views.

  • NEWSOM STAYS: California Gov. survives the recall election that posed the biggest threat yet to his leadership

    Gov. Gavin Newsom passed the ultimate test to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Californians decisively voting to keep him in office.

  • Putin meets Assad, takes swipe at US and Turkish forces in Syria

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Monday for the first time since 2018 and criticised foreign forces that are in Syria without permission or a U.N. mandate - a rebuke of the United States and Turkey. Putin is Assad's most powerful ally in the decade-long Syrian conflict; his deployment of Russia's air force in 2015 helped to turn the tide in Assad's favour, allowing him recover most of the territory lost to insurgents. However, Turkish forces are now present in much of the north and northwest, helping to shore up the last major bastion of anti-Assad rebels, and U.S. forces are supporting Kurdish-led militias who control parts of the east and northeast.

  • Biden says in Colorado that extreme weather will cost U.S. over $100 billion this year

    GOLDEN, Colo. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that extreme weather events would cost the United States over $100 billion this year, as he visited Colorado to highlight drought conditions and raging wildfires in the U.S. West. Colorado was his last stop on a three-state western swing in which he also visited California and Idaho to demonstrate how global warming has scorched the region's landscape even as states in other parts of the country battle hurricanes and storms that have caused flash floods and killed dozens. Biden has also used the trip to build support for his administration's infrastructure spending plans aimed at fighting the growing threat of climate change.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

    Taliban officials said factions clashed over how power is divided up in new government.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]