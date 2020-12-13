Anti-LGBTQ+ groups, including the school where Mike Pence's wife is a teacher, got millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance, says new data

Naina Bhardwaj
LGBTQ&#43; Rights Protest
LGBTQ+r rights supporters protest outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC on October 8, 2019. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photos

  • Millions of dollars from the taxpayer-funded COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was given to anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups, according to an analysis of the payments by NBC News.

  • The data released by the Small Business Association (SBA) showed that the money had been given to organizations with homophobic policies or a history of anti-LQBTQ+ advocacy.

  • Seven organizations listed as "anti-LGBTQ hate groups" by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in 2019 were paid a total of $2.5 million in PPP funds, the SBA data revealed.

According to an analysis of the payments, millions of dollars from the taxpayer-funded COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was given to anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups.

The data released by the Small Business Association (SBA) showed that the money had been given to groups and businesses with homophobic policies or a history of anti-LQBTQ+ advocacy. 

Almost $1.4m of PPP funds went to the American Family Association based in Mississippi, which uses some of its resources to combat what it refers to as the "homosexual agenda," NBC reported.

The association also called upon its followers to boycott brands and media outlets that promote "homosexuality and transgenderism" through its 'One Million Moms' initiative, NBC added.

In Virginia, Immanuel Christian School forbids "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" and "transgender identity" among staff and students. It is where Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence's wife, teaches. It received $724,900, according to the Huffington Post.

Immanuel Christian School claimed 115 jobs saved with the PPP money, according to the SBA data, reported the Washington Blade.

Liberty Counsel, a legal organization that made headlines last year for trying to stop gay people from being protected in a federal anti-lynching bill, received $428,000 from the relief fund, NBC reported.

In total, seven organizations listed as "anti-LGBTQ hate groups" by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in 2019 were paid a total of $2.5 million in PPP funds, the SBA data revealed.

The PPP was established in the summer to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. $5.3bn has already been given to 5,160,000 recipients, according to the Huffington Post.

However, the rushed handout meant that the lack of sufficient safeguards led to the fund being targeted by scammers who spent millions on homes and luxury cars, the Huffington Post added.

Earlier this month, a Washington Post article also reported that large companies, including dozens of national chains, had received the maximum amount allowed under the program. 

 

