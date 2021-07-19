Anti-lockdown protesters flooded central London even though there is no longer a lockdown for them to oppose

Protesters outside Parliament in London. Twitter/Karla Adam

Most of England's coronavirus restrictions ended on Monday, dubbed "Freedom Day" by some.

All the same, anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets as they have for months.

COVID-19 cases are spreading fast in the UK, forcing Boris Johnson into self-isolation.

Anti-lockdown protesters gathered in England on Monday, even after most of the restrictions they argued against had been lifted.

Videos show people in London clashing with police and holding signs with slogans like "freedom" and "enough is enough":

The Telegraph described the event as an "anti-vaccination demonstration."

The Metro reported that some people there said they are now calling for fines and court orders issued for previous lockdown breaches to be rescinded.

London's Metropolitan Police said "We are responding to a demonstration in Parliament Square this afternoon. A group have blocked the road which is causing traffic disruption."

Most coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted on Monday. Some commentators have dubbed it "Freedom Day."

There are no longer any limits on how many people can meet, meaning venues like nightclubs can reopen. Face coverings are no longer required by law.

The government characterized the changes as a shift in responsibility from the state to individuals.

People are still encouraged to work from home, to meet outdoors if they can, and to wear face masks in crowded areas. There are also isolation requirements when travelling from many countries.

And people are still told to isolate if they have been exposed to someone who has been infected, after being informed by the country's coronavirus tracking app.

Experts have criticized the change. The lifting comes despite a huge spike in coronavirus cases, driven by the Delta variant.

This graph shows how cases have surged in the UK:

A graph showing a steep rise in UK coronavirus cases. Worldometer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is isolating, as is the chancellor of the exchequer, after both spent time with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19.

