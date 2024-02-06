Anti-lynching exhibit opens at Civil Rights Heritage Center in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The exhibit “Unmasked: The Anti-Lynching Exhibits of 1935 and Community Remembrance in Indiana” opens Feb. 8 and continues through Feb. 16 at the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W. Washington St.

An opening reception and presentation takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and includes a presentation by Alex Lichtenstein, who curated the exhibit.

Lichtenstein also will conduct guided tours of the exhibit at 10 a.m. and 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 7. Registration is required at events.iu.edu/iusbcivil.

“Unmasked” shows two competing artistic responses to racial violence during the 1930s, with lessons for today.

It features artworks from two anti-lynching art exhibitions held in New York in 1935 — one organized by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the second by the Communist Party.

The two installations spoke to competing notions of the political function of critical artworks and the aesthetics of anti-racist protest.

Be advised that the exhibition does contain images of racist violence and racist language.

The exhibit was on view last year at IU Bloomington, then traveled to the Crispus Attucks Museum in Indianapolis.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 574-307-6135 or visit crhc.iusb.edu.

